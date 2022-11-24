 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell gaming laptop is $350 off for Black Friday – now $600

Albert Bassili
By
Dell 15 Gaming Laptop front view showing display and keyboard deck.

Dell has been a significant force in the gaming world, especially since they bought out Alienware, and while most of the high-end gaming laptops come out of the latter, the main company still produces some great budget gaming laptops. For example, if you’re looking for one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, then the G15 is an excellent option, and you can pick it up from Dell directly for just $600, rather than the usual $900, and they even throw in an extra year of support.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

While this isn’t the Ryzen edition that made it on our list of the best gaming laptops, it’s still pretty great, running an RTX 3050 under the hood. While it’s not the most powerful GPU, it’s a great entry-level graphics card that can easily run the 15.6-inch FHD monitor, and even though it might struggle to hit 120Hz on more modern games, the majority of free-to-play games like League of Legends and CS:GO shouldn’t be a problem at all. Luckily Dell threw in Wi-Fi 6 so you can get a strong and stable connection when playing online, which will also come in handy if you want to stream games and save some of the 256GB SSD space. That said, you could always pick up one of these external hard drive deals to supplement your storage.

As for the CPU, you get a 12th gen Intel i5-12500H, a mid-range CPU, and more than enough for most gamers and users, giving you the versatility to play games and do productivity work. Sadly, you only get one stick of 8GB of RAM, so we’d encourage upgrading that at some point with another 8GB to get that boost in dual-channel performance. In terms of battery life, don’t expect much; gaming laptop batteries have always been mediocre at best, and the G15 doesn’t do a much better job, and you’ll likely only get a couple of hours of battery out of it and less if you’re gaming in performance mode.

Related

Overall, the G15 is a solid entry-level gaming laptop and an excellent Dell Black Friday deal, especially since you can get it for $600 rather than $900, and you can even get a deal that offers four years of protection for the price of three.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware and Razer
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
The best Dell Black Friday deals for 2022
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
Best Black Friday Chromebook deals: Get a laptop for $79
Best Black Friday Chromebook deals
Hackers sink to new low by stealing Discord accounts in ransomware attacks
a faceless hacker in a black hoodie in front of a computer screen with lines of code on it
AMD’s new Ryzen 7000 CPUs just got a huge discount
amd ryzen 9 7950x review 6
What is Ambient Mode on YouTube?
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.
LG finally did it: a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate
A front view of the LG 27GR95QE over yellow background.
The best desktop computers for 2022: Dell, HP, Apple, and more
falcon northwest tiki review 2022 15
Best laptops 2022: Find the perfect laptop for you
A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.
Too good to miss: This $79 Chromebook deal is almost gone
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
This Lenovo gaming laptop is $599 for Black Friday
The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
Hacker ranks explode — here’s how you can protect yourself
padlock on keyboard