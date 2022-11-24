Dell has been a significant force in the gaming world, especially since they bought out Alienware, and while most of the high-end gaming laptops come out of the latter, the main company still produces some great budget gaming laptops. For example, if you’re looking for one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, then the G15 is an excellent option, and you can pick it up from Dell directly for just $600, rather than the usual $900, and they even throw in an extra year of support.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

While this isn’t the Ryzen edition that made it on our list of the best gaming laptops, it’s still pretty great, running an RTX 3050 under the hood. While it’s not the most powerful GPU, it’s a great entry-level graphics card that can easily run the 15.6-inch FHD monitor, and even though it might struggle to hit 120Hz on more modern games, the majority of free-to-play games like League of Legends and CS:GO shouldn’t be a problem at all. Luckily Dell threw in Wi-Fi 6 so you can get a strong and stable connection when playing online, which will also come in handy if you want to stream games and save some of the 256GB SSD space. That said, you could always pick up one of these external hard drive deals to supplement your storage.

As for the CPU, you get a 12th gen Intel i5-12500H, a mid-range CPU, and more than enough for most gamers and users, giving you the versatility to play games and do productivity work. Sadly, you only get one stick of 8GB of RAM, so we’d encourage upgrading that at some point with another 8GB to get that boost in dual-channel performance. In terms of battery life, don’t expect much; gaming laptop batteries have always been mediocre at best, and the G15 doesn’t do a much better job, and you’ll likely only get a couple of hours of battery out of it and less if you’re gaming in performance mode.

Overall, the G15 is a solid entry-level gaming laptop and an excellent Dell Black Friday deal, especially since you can get it for $600 rather than $900, and you can even get a deal that offers four years of protection for the price of three.

