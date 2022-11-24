In what has become standard for retailers, it seems that Dell has eschewed the traditional Black Friday start date of the 25th and already released a lot of excellent deals. We won’t fault them too much for it, though, since it helps avoid the mad rush Black Friday and Cyber Monday tends to create, and so that you can pick up some excellent gear for a reasonable price without the stress. As such, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell Black Friday deals on monitors, laptops, and even gaming PCs for you to pick from. Also, be sure to check out our other Black Friday deals roundups while you’re here.

The Inspiron 15 is one of the best Dell laptops on the market and a bit of an industry standard for non-gaming laptops. This version comes with an Intel Pentium Silver N5030, a budget CPU that can still handle a good amount of productivity work. Its integrated graphics will let you get away with some casual gaming, although we aren’t very impressed with the 4GB of RAM since we consider 8GB to be the minimum these days. Nonetheless, the Inspiron 15 is more than usable, and with the 128GB of storage, you still have some room for your files while supplementing it with a cloud storage service. Its screen is 15.6 inches and HD with relatively small bezels, and to be honest, at this price range, it is an excellent buy if you need the basics.

On the other hand, the Dell XPS 13 is a beast of a laptop for being so small and a real contender for the Macbook Air. It comes with a 12th-generation Intel core i5-1230U, a powerful midrange CPU that will easily handle most productivity and editing apps without a hitch. Not only that, but you get 8 GB DDR5, 5200 MHz RAM, which is the fastest currently available on the market, and if that wasn’t enough, Dell also throws in a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). As for the screen, it’s a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD version with a whopping 500 nits of brightness, meaning you can use it in broad daylight without any issues. So if you’re considering picking up a Macbook Air, we encourage you to check out our breakdown of the Dell XPS 13 and Apple MacBook Air M2 to grab the best laptop for your needs.

It’s not always easy to find powerful 2-in-1s, but Dell does an excellent job with the XPS 13 2-in-1, which looks gorgeous and also packs a punch. It has a lot of similarities with the regular XPS 13, for example, having the same 12th-gen Intel core i5-1230U that gives you excellent productivity performance. It has a bit more memory at 16GB but uses the older DDR4 standard, which still isn’t bad, and we’d probably pick the larger capacity over the speed at this point. The screen is also impressive with a 3K resolution and an eye-watering 500-nit brightness, all enclosed in Gorilla Glass to keep it safe. The only downsides here are that the folio only has limited angles and the keyboard lies flat, which might make it a bit awkward to type on for long stretches of time. But even with those downsides, it’s still one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals you’ll find.

If you’re looking for one of the best Black Friday laptop deals, then the XPS 15 is probably it since it’s not only thin at 0.73 inches but it also has some impressive specs. For starters, it packs the 12th-gen Intel i7-12700H inside the chassis, a high-tier CPU that can handle even more complex editing tasks and stream online. Also, Dell has somehow managed to fit an RTX 3050 under the hood, so you can get some great gaming out of it, although don’t expect AAA-level performance. That said, the RTX 3050 can easily handle the 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200 resolution screen, especially since the max refresh rate is 60Hz, so you can get some nice graphics quality out of it. You also get 500 nits of brightness if you want to use it in direct sunlight. Beyond that, you get 16GB of RAM in a dual-channel configuration for better performance, a 512GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6, making this one of the best laptops on the market.

If you don’t know how to build a PC from scratch, then pre-builts are a great option, and while Alienware gaming PCs are a bit pricey, we especially like the R14. Given its price tag, you’ll be happy to know that it comes with one of the most powerful GPUs on the market, the RTX 3080Ti, which will easily handle 2K at 144Hz, even with the latest games and highest settings. It can also do 4K, and although there will be compromises, it’s one of the few cards that can handle it besides the RTX 3090 and the RTX 40 series. You also get a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800, which helps keep the price down while still providing you with a ton of processing power for strategy and simulation games or heavy editing apps like Ableton. It has 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is more than enough for most folks, although we would have liked to see double that at this price range. As for storage, you get a 1TB SSD, so there’s more than enough room for your games. Overall, the Alienware R14 is probably one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals you’ll find, especially one that looks so cool.

