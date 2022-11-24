Thanks to the awesome Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now, you can save big on a basic but useful laptop. Normally priced at $229, you can buy a Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook for only $99. A considerable saving of $130, the laptop is well suited for anyone who’s on a tight budget such as a student or someone that just needs a laptop for occasional use. Selling fast, you’ll need to be quick to snag this bargain. We’ve taken a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy a Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook

The best Black Friday laptop deals mean you can buy something you might not have ordinarily been able to afford. That’s certainly the case with the Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook. It’s just made laptop ownership more accessible. While the system may not be from one of the best laptop brands, it’s still worth checking out at this price. You get an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s slight on storage space but still means there’s room for it to have Windows 11 in S mode installed on it, proving useful for anyone that relies on Windows-based apps.

The idea is that you use a lot of cloud-based apps which is why a year’s worth of Microsoft 365 is included, so you can also save files to the cloud without an issue. Again, a step away from even the best budget laptops, let alone the best laptops, but fine for daily use.

The Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook also has useful extras such as a 1MP webcam for video calls, audio tuned by THX Audio, and a mini HDMI port. It’s pretty sleek for the price too and looks more eye-catching than you would expect. That’s ideal for a student who wants to make an impression in class while keeping costs down.

Normally priced at $229, you can buy the Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook from Walmart right now for only $99. A saving of $130 won’t stick around forever and we’re expecting this to be a highly popular Black Friday deal. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

Editors' Recommendations