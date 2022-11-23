This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.

For Black Friday, you can grab an extra PlayStation 5 DualSense controller for up to $25 off, but that’s not all. You’ll also get up to 60% off select video game titles, including some newer hits, and up to 50% off video game accessories like headsets, chargers, and beyond. Basically, it’s time to stock up on every video game thing you need. Start shopping by clicking the link below, or keep reading for some more details and also learn what deals will be live on Cyber Monday. If you haven’t already, ahead of the restock you’ll want to sign up for GameStop’s , because PS5 consoles may be available to active Pro members only, plus it’s yet another way to save big — Pros get a ton of amazing perks.

GameStop will be restocking PS5 consoles during Black Friday week with the option to buy online pick up in store and your choice of both the digital and physical versions. If you don’t already have your console because they’ve been notoriously hard to find, now’s your chance. Be sure to get the Pro membership for first dibs on consoles and massive savings. GameStop is always an excellent place to start, especially if you’ve been waiting to get one.

Video games will be up to 60% off during Black Friday, and there are some incredible deals to be had — 60% off will be available for Cyber Monday too. If you’re grabbing your PS5 for the first time, you’ll want some games to play — at the very least one or two to test out the newfound power. If you already own a PS5, maybe you’ve been waiting to grab a fan-favorite title at a discount. Well, this is it! Be sure to look for the latest titles too, because they are in there.

It’s not just PlayStation games either, there are a ton of different games on sale, including Xbox titles. Some examples are Call of Duty Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Dying Light 2, and more.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers will be up to $25 off during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. If you need an extra controller to play with a friend or family member, grab one! If you want an extra controller so you have a spare, grab one. If you don’t like how controllers get hot and sweaty during intense gameplay moments, well, grab an extra to swap out! Whatever the scenario, the DualSense is rarely this cheap, so we highly recommend taking advantage of the deal(s).

Perhaps you already have several controllers? In that case, grab a controller charger so you can keep them charged up and ready to go. You could also grab a headset to talk to friends, play solo, or listen to music. Other accessories include protection and storage cases for your gear, like a Nintendo Switch case, the Sony PlayStation 5 HD camera, and beyond. On top of that, if you find something you need or want on clearance, GameStop is offering an additional 50% off those items too. These prices and deals are insane in the membrane.

Let’s do a quick recap, because Black Friday and Cyber Monday at GameStop is going to be lit!

We know where we’re spending most of our time shopping. Oh, and it’s worth sharing again that these deals will be available both online and in-store, with the option to buy online and ship to a local store.

