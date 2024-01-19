 Skip to main content
From Call of Duty to GTA: 77 PS5 games just had their prices slashed

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
Digital Trends

Whether you’re a new PlayStation 5 owner or you’ve had the console since day one, you should never stop hunting for PS5 deals for video games. You’re going to want to take advantage of the discounts in Best Buy’s three-day sale to build your gaming library, and while there’s still some time left before it ends, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchases as soon as possible to avoid the risk of missing out due to depleted stocks. We’ve picked out our favorite bargains for PS5 games below, but feel free to browse all the options as long as you do it quickly.

What to buy in Best Buy’s PS5 game sale

Still from Diablo 4 cinematic.
Blizzard Entertainment / Blizzard Entertainment

One of the highlights in Best Buy’s three-day sale for PlayStation 5 owners is the for Grand Theft Auto V, which is half of the original price of $40 for the classic action-adventure title. If you’re a fan of the Call of Duty games, the entries in the first-person shooter series that are included in the sale are , , and , all down from their original price of $70.

For sports fans, your options include , , and , also all half of their original price of $70. There many other notable titles in the sale — continue the story of Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is from $70; shoot through hordes of zombies in Back 4 Blood – Ultimate Edition, which is from $90; replay three classic tactical espionage titles in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which is from $60; or save the world from the forces of Hell in Diablo IV, which is from $70.

No matter what type of game that you like playing, there’s surely something for you among the PS5 games with discounted prices in Best Buy’s ongoing three-day sale. You’re going to have to act fast with your purchases if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, as some of these titles may have limited stocks. Take a look at all the deals and keep adding to your cart, then check out as soon as possible to make sure that you secure the PS5 games that you want from this sale.

