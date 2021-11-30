Where to buy the Xbox Series S with delivery in time for Christmas

If you missed out on an Xbox Series S Cyber Monday deal, there’s still time to at least make sure you have the latest console in time for the holidays. Sold out over Cyber Monday at many major retailers, Dell still has stock and that’s exactly where you need to head for a shiny new games console. Including a red controller and wired headset, the Xbox Series S was originally priced at $425, but is now down to just $394 for a limited time only. With a savings of $31, this is the prime time to snap it up. Not least because if you order today, you’ll have the Xbox Series S within a couple of days. That’s far better than other retailers that are completely sold out or promising delivery dates long past the holidays. Here’s why the Xbox Series S is worth your time.

The smallest Xbox ever, the Xbox Series S is an impressive console for many users. Sure, if you’re comparing Xbox Series X vs. Series S, it’s a little scrappy but look at it! It’s super tiny and highly portable while still offering many of the benefits of the latest generation of consoles. An all-digital system, you can’t use game discs with it but that’s not a great loss while Xbox Game Pass exists. With hundreds of games to play through the service, you get to enjoy the best of what Xbox can offer without needing to constantly swap discs.

Speedy performance is guaranteed thanks to the Xbox Series S’s use of SSD hardware, speeding up loading times, and performance is similarly speedy if not quite as fast as the Xbox Series X. For most gamers though, it’s more than enough given how much cheaper and easier it is to get hold of than the Series X. This bundle also tosses in an official wireless controller in red along with an Xbox Stereo headset so you’re ready for action.

Normally priced at $425, this bundle deal is just $394 right now at Dell. Strictly limited in supply, you’ll want to snatch it up fast. With Christmas coming ever closer and supply issues a major problem for many retailers, if you wait too long, you might miss out on the latest console for a long time to come.

