Preparations for the new school year are underway, and if you’re a parent who wants to equip their child with an upgraded device for their studies, you should be looking for student laptop deals. There’s a wide range of laptop deals that are currently available, but if you want reliable and powerful devices, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dell laptop deals, specifically Dell XPS deals. If you’re interested, the Dell XPS 13 is available from Dell with a $250 discount that brings its price down to $1,150, from its original price of $1,400.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops in 2021. The latest model of the laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, for a larger display without increasing its overall size. It also comes with a larger keyboard and touchpad than its predecessors, to make working with the Dell XPS 13 more comfortable.

Students, even those who dabble in multimedia studies, will not be slowed down by the Dell XPS 13. The laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE graphics, so there won’t be any trace of slowdowns even when multitasking between several apps. It also comes with a 512GB SSD, for enough space for the school year’s files, and a cooling system with dual fans and heat pipes that always maintains the Dell XPS 13 at its peak performance.

Students will definitely find their schoolwork much easier if they have the Dell XPS 13 by their side. The laptop provides even more value because of Dell’s $250 discount, which lowers its price to $1,150 from its original price of $1,400. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell XPS 13, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13, even more so because of Dell’s discount for the laptop. However, if you’d like to see more offers involving Dell XPS devices, we’ve got you. Here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available from different retailers, so you can compare them with each other.

