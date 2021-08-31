  1. Deals
The Dell XPS 13 laptop got a huge discount, just in time for back-to-school

By
The Dell XPS 13 laptop on a table.

Preparations for the new school year are underway, and if you’re a parent who wants to equip their child with an upgraded device for their studies, you should be looking for student laptop deals. There’s a wide range of laptop deals that are currently available, but if you want reliable and powerful devices, it’s highly recommended that you go for Dell laptop deals, specifically Dell XPS deals. If you’re interested, the Dell XPS 13 is available from Dell with a $250 discount that brings its price down to $1,150, from its original price of $1,400.

The Dell XPS 13 is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops in 2021. The latest model of the laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, for a larger display without increasing its overall size. It also comes with a larger keyboard and touchpad than its predecessors, to make working with the Dell XPS 13 more comfortable.

Students, even those who dabble in multimedia studies, will not be slowed down by the Dell XPS 13. The laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE graphics, so there won’t be any trace of slowdowns even when multitasking between several apps. It also comes with a 512GB SSD, for enough space for the school year’s files, and a cooling system with dual fans and heat pipes that always maintains the Dell XPS 13 at its peak performance.

Students will definitely find their schoolwork much easier if they have the Dell XPS 13 by their side. The laptop provides even more value because of Dell’s $250 discount, which lowers its price to $1,150 from its original price of $1,400. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell XPS 13, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

You can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13, even more so because of Dell’s discount for the laptop. However, if you’d like to see more offers involving Dell XPS devices, we’ve got you. Here are some of the best Dell XPS deals that are currently available from different retailers, so you can compare them with each other.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$833 $950
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell
4K TOUCH DISPLAY

Dell XPS 15 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,950
A true entertainment PC, the Dell XPS 15's display is optimized for your viewing and streaming pleasure as it features a 15.6-inch 4K panel and CinemaStream to reduce buffering.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,544 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop that doesn't trade hardware performance for gimmicks, this XPS 13 is the one. Along with its UHD+ touch display, this thing packs plenty of muscle under the hood.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop (11th gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,225 $1,520
This deal bags you an excellent 2-in-1 laptop that doubles as a tablet, making it perfect for carrying on the go or sitting down to some serious work and play.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 13 Touch (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,113 $1,300
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,708 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell
