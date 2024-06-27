This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $650 price cut at Dell

If you’re the type of person who travels a lot and doesn’t want to deal with having a large gaming laptop take up space and weight in your bag, then you’ll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives. For example, this tiny 14-inch Alienware x14 R2 is a solid gaming laptop that’s great for carrying around, and it’s got a solid GPU under the hood, so you aren’t falling totally behind in gaming. Even better, Dell has discounted its usual $2,150 price tag down to just $1,500, which is a massive $650 in savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2

The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and you’ll be happy to know that the Alienware x14 R2 comes with an RTX 4060, which is a very solid 1080p GPU. Of course, that does pose a bit of a problem given that the 14-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, and while you can hit the maximum of either, you can’t do both. Even so, if you’re the type of person who likes to play both competitive and fast-paced games, as well as more narratively driven stuff, it gives you a lot of leeway in figuring out what graphical settings work best for you, which is always a nice thing to have.

Another impressive thing about the x14 R2 is the 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is a bit overkill for this laptop but will give you an excellent quality of life and will be great if you do any sort of programming or CAD work. As for processing power, the Intel Core i7-13620H CPU it comes with is an upper-range option and should easily handle pretty much any gaming or productivity task you throw at it, which is great. Storage is also pretty great at 2TB, and you won’t even have to supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals, although extra storage is never a bad thing.

This configuration of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,500 after a $650 discount. There are always great Dell laptop deals to choose from, but they don’t usually stick around for long. If you need a new gaming laptop and these specs fit the bill, snatch it up soon.