 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Alienware gaming laptop just got a $650 price cut at Dell

By
The back of the Alienware x14 R2.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re the type of person who travels a lot and doesn’t want to deal with having a large gaming laptop take up space and weight in your bag, then you’ll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives. For example, this tiny 14-inch Alienware x14 R2 is a solid gaming laptop that’s great for carrying around, and it’s got a solid GPU under the hood, so you aren’t falling totally behind in gaming. Even better, Dell has discounted its usual $2,150 price tag down to just $1,500, which is a massive $650 in savings.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2

The beating heart of any gaming laptop is the GPU, and you’ll be happy to know that the Alienware x14 R2 comes with an RTX 4060, which is a very solid 1080p GPU. Of course, that does pose a bit of a problem given that the 14-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, and while you can hit the maximum of either, you can’t do both. Even so, if you’re the type of person who likes to play both competitive and fast-paced games, as well as more narratively driven stuff, it gives you a lot of leeway in figuring out what graphical settings work best for you, which is always a nice thing to have.

Another impressive thing about the x14 R2 is the 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, which is a bit overkill for this laptop but will give you an excellent quality of life and will be great if you do any sort of programming or CAD work. As for processing power, the Intel Core i7-13620H CPU it comes with is an upper-range option and should easily handle pretty much any gaming or productivity task you throw at it, which is great. Storage is also pretty great at 2TB, and you won’t even have to supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals, although extra storage is never a bad thing.

This configuration of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,500 after a $650 discount. There are always great Dell laptop deals to choose from, but they don’t usually stick around for long. If you need a new gaming laptop and these specs fit the bill, snatch it up soon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Grab this sleek Asus gaming laptop while it has a $450 discount
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

While there are a lot of excellent gaming laptops on the market, a lot of them tend to be pretty big and bulky, which makes sense since it's always nice to have a bigger screen to game on. Unfortunately, that does mean that those who prefer a smaller laptop don't get a lot of options, but luckily, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is small and good enough for entry-to-mid-range gaming. If you've been looking for some great 14-inch laptops for gaming, then you'll be happy to know that the Zephyrus G14 is discounted heavily at Best Buy, all the way down to $1,150 from its original $1,500.

Why you should buy the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
Even though the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is quite small, Asus still manages to pack a respectable RTX 4060 under the hood, which is a really excellent GPU for high-refresh, high-settings 1080p gaming, and great for 2K resolutions with some compromises. Luckily, the screen runs a 2560 x 1440 resolution and can hit an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, which means that you can choose between prioritizing resolution, refresh, or graphical settings. It can also hit a whopping 500 nits of peak brightness, which essentially means you can use this everywhere, even with indirect sunlight, so it really adds to the portability.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

With so much of our world going online and digital, having a laptop has become a near necessity in this day and age, and while desktop computers are great, they don't have the same portability as a laptop. Luckily, there are a lot of great laptops you can pick up from the best laptop brands on the market, and there are a lot of great budget-friendly options out there you can pick up. Or, if you'd prefer something more powerful, even some of the best laptops have great deals on them that you can take advantage of.
Since we've collected these deals from the best brands, you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals, and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals and everything in between.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $300, was $370

Read more
This Alienware 14-inch gaming laptop deal cuts the price by $600
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Alienware x14 R2.

While there is a lot of interest in larger gaming laptops that come in 17-inch and 18-inch sizes, for many, having a smaller laptop is much better, especially if they are constantly on the move and don't want to be lugging around something massive. That's where the Alienware x14 R2 comes in quite handy; it's a small laptop that's slim enough to fit into pretty much any bag so that you can travel and move around without having to purchase a specific backpack or messenger bag to fit something bigger. Of course, being Alienware, its quite expensive, but luckily you can grab yourself the Alienware X14 R2 directly from Dell for just $1,400 rather than the usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2
Probably one of the most important parts of any gaming laptop is the GPU under the hood, and in this case the Alienware x14 R2 has a relatively solid RTX 4060. That's a great card for 2K gaming at around 60-70fps, and while you probably won't be able to have the game in ultra graphical settings, you'll get somewhere between medium and high. Even so, it's a great option for those who prefer more casual or indie games, or even free-to-play games like Rocket League and League of Legends, since these games tend to be better optimized for more hardware than just the high-end stuff.

Read more