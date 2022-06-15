Get an awesome mini 3D printer with Best Buy’s Deal of the Day

Creativity strikes when it strikes, and so does a great deal. If you’re looking for an affordable outlet for your creative energy, 3D printer deals may have just what you need on offer. Best Buy’s current Deal of the Day is a $20 discount on the da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer, which brings its price down from $220 to $200. Free shipping is available, as is in-store pickup in many locations. This is a time-sensitive deal, however, and the clock is counting down, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it while you can.

When it comes to shopping for the best 3D printers, you want to keep an eye out for something that’s fast, accurate, and easy to use. The XYZprinting da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer ticks all of those checkboxes. It offers fast printing speed, only taking about one minute to heat up the nozzle, and despite how fast it’s able to print, it also maintains consistent accuracy, printing at a 200-micron resolution. Its printing dimensions are 5.9 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches, allowing you to print a wide variety of objects at a great size.

When it comes to putting the da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer to use, it’s an intuitive experience with a short learning curve, and it comes with the newest user interface, which makes it easy to start with your first 3D printing project. It’s compatible with almost any device, whether it be a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC, and it’s also compatible with a variety of materials, making it as versatile as it is fun. It connects to devices via USB or over Wi-Fi, and its small footprint makes it a cool piece of creative tech that can await use on the corner of your desk or tucked away in a drawer or closet.

The XYZprinting da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer is a great creative outlet, and it’s just $200 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $20 from its regular price of $220, and free shipping is included as well. This is a time-sensitive deal, so click over to Best Buy now to bring home a new 3D printer.

