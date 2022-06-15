 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get an awesome mini 3D printer with Best Buy’s Deal of the Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
Side angle of the da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer.

Creativity strikes when it strikes, and so does a great deal. If you’re looking for an affordable outlet for your creative energy, 3D printer deals may have just what you need on offer. Best Buy’s current Deal of the Day is a $20 discount on the da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer, which brings its price down from $220 to $200. Free shipping is available, as is in-store pickup in many locations. This is a time-sensitive deal, however, and the clock is counting down, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it while you can.

When it comes to shopping for the best 3D printers, you want to keep an eye out for something that’s fast, accurate, and easy to use. The XYZprinting da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer ticks all of those checkboxes. It offers fast printing speed, only taking about one minute to heat up the nozzle, and despite how fast it’s able to print, it also maintains consistent accuracy, printing at a 200-micron resolution. Its printing dimensions are 5.9 x 5.9 x 5.9 inches, allowing you to print a wide variety of objects at a great size.

When it comes to putting the da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer to use, it’s an intuitive experience with a short learning curve, and it comes with the newest user interface, which makes it easy to start with your first 3D printing project. It’s compatible with almost any device, whether it be a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC, and it’s also compatible with a variety of materials, making it as versatile as it is fun. It connects to devices via USB or over Wi-Fi, and its small footprint makes it a cool piece of creative tech that can await use on the corner of your desk or tucked away in a drawer or closet.

The XYZprinting da Vinci Mini W+ 3D printer is a great creative outlet, and it’s just $200 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $20 from its regular price of $220, and free shipping is included as well. This is a time-sensitive deal, so click over to Best Buy now to bring home a new 3D printer.

Editors' Recommendations

This desktop PC and monitor combo is perfect for a home office

Front angles of the Dell Inspiron desktop computer and the bundled Dell 24-inch monitor.

Best desktop computer deals for June 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

This HP Pavilion laptop deal cuts $350 off the price tag

The HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop.

A $600 Chromebook? Here’s why it’s a good deal

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook with the Chrome OS interface on the screen.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best iRobot Roomba deals for June 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

White Elephant’s Vadhir Derbez on Bruce Willis and making music

VadhirDerbez behind the wheel in a scene from White Elephant

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for June 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Intel Arc Alchemist A380 is finally here to rival AMD’s entry-level GPU

Intel Arc Alchemist A380 graphics card.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer starts a new mystery

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones teaser looks a lot like Sony’s WH-1000XM5

Teaser photo of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones.

The Nothing Phone 1 really looks like a transparent iPhone

Official glimpse of Nothing Phone 1

Best gaming chair deals for June 2022

A Razer Iskur X gaming chair sets by a video game setup.