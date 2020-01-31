Gaming charity AbleGamers has a new device that lets disabled players control their Xbox games directly through a wheelchair. It’s a breakthrough in gaming accessibility and for those who qualify through AbleGamers’ grant program, the device is completely free.

Dubbed the “Freedom Wing Adapter,” the device connects players’ power wheelchairs and the Xbox Adaptive Controller to play games from their wheelchair’s control scheme. Speaking to Digital Trends, AbleGamers Chief Operations Officer Steve Spohn said his company partnered with the assistive technology group ATMakers on the device and will publish instructions on how to build one at home.

“It’s really just miraculous that this device can take my own personal wheelchair — the joystick that I use to drive it every day to do my own personal living and my own personal life — and now, through the power of magic and unicorns and whatever else we use to make adapters, is what I can control Rocket League with,” Spohn said in the video.

Spohn previously assisted with the development of the Xbox Adaptive Controller, making it the logical fit for implementation on this project. Rather than a one-size-fits-all solution, the Xbox Adaptive Controller allows players to attach accessories to best fit their unique needs.

In a video outlining the device’s creation and function, Spohn — a Digital Trends guest contributor — controlled Rocket League and is seen moving his vehicle along the wall and taking shots without using a traditional controller. Players only need one joystick and a button, though those with more complex wheelchairs can control more games.

The Freedom Wing Adapter’s origins come from attempts to emulate a joystick on a wheelchair to assist children with spinal muscular atrophy before developing a gaming device.

“Any gaming is possible. Platformers and racing games might be the most likely candidates, but there’s no reason you couldn’t get down with your favorite game of Fortnite or World of Warcraft all the same,” Spohn told Digital Trends.

ATMakers met with Orlando, Florida’s GRA-V Robotics, which is now producing the devices for players in need. Because the total cost of the parts is only about $30, those with basic soldering skills should be able to make one themselves once instructions are posted online.

