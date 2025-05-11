All Fortnite Star Wars weapons and how to get them

Fortnite released its much anticipated Galactic Battle mini season transforming the battle royale island into a Star Wars universe. Running until June 7, this mini-season immerses players in an Imperial invasion, complete with new POIs, vehicles like TIE Fighters and X-Wings, and a Galactic Battle Pass full with iconic characters and cosmetic items.

Fans have embraced the season’s laser-fueled fury, with blasters replacing traditional weaponry and lightsabers adding a combat twist. The season began with server downtime for patch 35.00, which included a completely new energy-based loot pool, a first for Fortnite. Live events such as Mandalorian Rising and Death Star Sabotage promise enormous storylines, while NPCs like as Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa provide quests and unlocked goods.

The first significant update, Pull of the Force, arrived on May 8, enhancing the action with new content. Darth Maul and Mace Windu, holographic teachers, now provide formidable lightsabers as well as new Force skills like as Force Pull and Force Throw, altering combat dynamics. However, if you’re wondering about the blaster based weapons this season, here’s how to get all of them.

How to get all Fortnite Star Wars weapons

Fortnite Galactic Battle has completely replaced the loot pool with laser weapons with unlimited ammo, with hitscan. You can find these weapons in regular chests, rare chests or even ground loot. You can also eliminate Clone Troopers or Stormtroopers to get their weapons. Here are all the weapons you can find on the island:

Reliable DL-44 Blaster Pistol

Heavy CR-2 Blaster (an SMG!)

Close-range ACP Scatter Blaster and BARM-ST12 Scatter Blaster (Shotguns)

Close-to-medium range DLT-19 Blaster Rifle

Long-range IQA-11 Marksman Blaster Rifle

All-purpose A280-CFE Blaster Rifle

(unvaulted) Highly accurate DC-15 Heavy Blaster Rifle

(unvaulted) Empire standard Issue E-11 Blaster

(unvaulted) First Order standard issue F-11 Blaster

Thermal Imploder (Grenade)

In addition to the weapons above, more are joining the island in future updates. Here’s a full list:

Wookiee Bowcaster (Releases on May 15)

CA-87 Jawa Scatter Blaster (Releases on May 15)

Amban Sniper Rifle (Releases on May 22)

WESTAR-34 Blaster Pistols (Releases on May 22)

You can also claim two Mythic weapons in the game from the island by defeating the Shogun X boss and the Captain Phasma boss, alongwith their medallions. Land on the rift island and defeat the Shogun X boss to grab the mythic DL-44 Blaster Pistol and his medallion.

Furthermore, land on the First Order Base and defeat Captain Phasma to grab the mythic Captain Phasma’s F-11D Blaster and Phasma’s Blaster Medallion. The Phasma’s Blaster Medallion extends how long it takes a blaster weapon to overheat, and reduces its cooldown.