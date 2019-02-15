Digital Trends
Gaming

Apex Legends: character guide (classes, abilities, and tier list)

Here's our Champion's guide to picking the best character in Apex Legends

Steven Petite
By
ea risks sucking the soul out of titanfall developer respawn with apex legends entertainment03

Need some guidance on choosing a character (or legend) in Apex Legends? Wondering who the best option is based on their class and abilities? We’re here to help. The characters in Apex Legends are some of most endearing we’ve seen in a battle royale, but it might be difficult to decide who to main due to their different abilities.

Maybe you’ve gravitated toward Bangalore, the attack-oriented hero with an ultimate ability that drops the boom. Perhaps you’ve enjoyed the mystery of Wraith, who can avoid attacks with her void dash or create portals to travel through. Or maybe you chose the robot Pathfinder because he has the best one-liners.

There are currently eight heroes, with more expected to join the fight throughout the year, and our legends guide will walk you through the ins and outs of each to help you decide which one is right for you. We’ve also separated the legends into four tiers based on the legends’ overall effectiveness.

Tier 1

Wraith

  • Passive: Voices From the Void – Tells you when enemies mark your location
  • Tactical: Into the Void – A quick juke through her void that avoids all damage
  • Ultimate: Dimensional Rift –  Lets you place two portals for you and your teammates to travel through for a minute

Though technically classified as an “attack” legend, Wraith is a multi-purpose legend with three useful abilities. As of now, she appears to be one of the most popular legends.

Wraith’s passive ability is one of the most useful in the game, as it informs you when enemies have marked your location or are near you. This lets you and your team brace for incoming fire or perhaps even get the upper hand. Her tactical ability can quickly turn a skirmish in your favor. The swift juke lets you take a new position while not taking any damage.

Her ultimate ability is one of the hardest to use effectively. This is because you have to place two portals which can then be traveled through. Occasionally you can use the Dimensional Rift to confuse enemies by sneaking up behind them out of nowhere, but keep in mind that her ultimate takes the most work to use efficiently.

Bangalore

  • Passive: Double Time – Temporarily sprint faster when taking damage
  • Tactical: Smoke Launcher – Smoke canister projectile that explodes
  • Ultimate: Rolling Thunder – Calls an airstrike that sweeps across the targeted area

Bangalore might even be more popular than Wraith right now. She’s a more traditional attack character with the most effective ultimate ability of the lot. After it’s fully charged, you toss a canister to the area you want to bomb, and a few seconds later, you can hear the engines overhead. The airstrike covers a sizable area, so if enemies don’t flee when they hear the noise overhead, you’re likely to knock down or eliminate at least one enemy (and sometimes a whole team).

Bangalore’s passive helps both when fleeing or running towards combat. Taking damage increases her sprint speed. And her tactical ability shoots a smoke canister which clouds an area, letting you and your team get the jump on opposing squads or reposition without being seen.

Lifeline

  • Passive: Combat Medic – Throws up a shield wall when reviving teammates, and quickens medical supply use by 25 percent
  • Tactical: DOC Heal Drone – A small drone (looks like a Roomba) that heals teammates
  • Ultimate: Care package filled with quality defensive equipment

Lifeline is a traditional healer who will help keep your team alive in variety of ways. Her passive ability automatically creates a shield when reviving teammates while also shortening the time needed to use healing items. When the team is low on health and short on medkits, her DOC Heal Drone can heal everyone’s health back to 100 percent.

Just know that enemies can also make use of this drone, so you want to be in cover before deploying. Kings Canyon has tons of loot, but if you’re not finding the defensive supplies you need, Lifeline’s ultimate sends a drop pod with good armor and medical supplies.

Tier 2

Gibraltar

  • Passive: Gun Shield – When aiming down sights, he holds a shield that blocks incoming fire
  • Tactical: Dome of Protection – Blue dome shield spawns and blocks attacks for 15 seconds
  • Ultimate: Defensive Bombardment – A concentrated mortar strike called by throwing a flare

Gibraltar is a well-rounded hero who is built to help you survive. If you’re having trouble staying alive or don’t have the greatest accuracy when shooting down the sights, you should definitely make use of his abilities.

His passive ability opens a shield that blocks the brunt of head on incoming fire. It’s not invulnerable, but it will give you more time to hone in on enemies yourself.

His tactical ability is great for the whole team, as it opens a dome shield that lasts 15 seconds. The dome shield is particularly useful when you hear an incoming airstrike or when you need to revive a teammate. Meanwhile, his mortar strike ultimate is similar to Bangalore’s but more precise.

Bloodhound

  • Passive: Tracker – Reveals recent footprints, when doors were opened, time of death, etc.
  • Tactical: Eye of the Allfather – Reveals enemy locations in the area
  • Ultimate: Beast of the Hunt – Heightens senses to see cold tracks/enemies and greatly increases movement speed

While all of the legends have tactical abilities, Bloodhound is a true tactician. He helps you hunt enemies and avoid surprises with his ability set. Bloodhound’s passive shows recent footprints, door openings/closings, and times of death when you stumble across fallen players’ gear.

His tactical ability can tell you if enemies are in the surrounding area, so you know whether it’s clear to move in quickly or if you have to proceed cautiously. And his Ultimate, Beast of the Hunt, unveils cold tracks, highlights nearby enemies, and increases your movement speed. It’s perfect for late game situations when only a few teams remain.

Tier 3

Mirage

  • Passive: Encore! – When knocked down, a decoy spawns and you are cloaked for five seconds
  • Tactical: Psyche Out – Creates a decoy to trip up enemies
  • Ultimate: Vanishing Act – Become temporarily cloaked and unleash multiple decoys

Mirage is one of two legends locked behind a paywall (or through a dozen or so hours of grinding). All of his abilities are pretty similar, relying on deceiving the enemy. When Mirage falls to the ground, a decoy comes to life and he is cloaked for five seconds. This gives you time to scramble away and avoid being finished off.

His tactical ability also deploys a decoy, but this time you can use the decoy to get the drop on your enemies. His ultimate is a combination of the two to the extreme. Unleashing Vanishing Act cloaks Mirage and creates multiple decoys. Simply put, if enemies are nearby and you have Vanishing Act available, it can lead to some very easy kills.

Caustic

  • Passive: Nox Vision – Complements his tactical ability by showing enemy locations for those who pass through the gas
  • Tactical: Nox Gas Trap – Lets you place up to six gas canisters that release when stepped on or shot
  • Ultimate: Nox Gas Grenade – Covers a sizable area with deadly gas

Caustic, the other unlockable legend, also has three abilities that largely feel similar. His passive and tactical abilities work together in tandem. The Nox Gas Trap lets you set up to six gas canisters on the ground. They can either be activated by shooting them or when an enemy walks over them. Once this happens, enemies who step into the gas will be revealed with Caustic’s passive ability. The gas also slowly damages those who get caught in the fumes. His ultimate is the gas trap in grenade form, and covers a much larger area.

Tier 4

Pathfinder

  • Passive: Insider Knowledge – Scans nearby beacons to reveal next ring location
  • Tactical: Grappling Hook – Allows for versatile, quick movement, both horizontally and vertically
  • Ultimate: Zipline Gun – Creates a new zipline

Pathfinder, the charismatic robot from the Titanfall series, is an odd legend. Its passive ability, which reveals the next ring location by scanning beacons, is not very useful. Its tactical ability, on the other hand, makes Pathfinder one of the best for moving around quickly. With the grappling hook, you can latch onto walls or quickly scale buildings. Kings Canyon already has many ziplines, both horizontal and vertical, but Pathfinder’s ultimate lets you create new ziplines to get you out of tricky situations.

Overall, Pathfinder is the least useful legend, but the clever robot is quite witty.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free FPS games you can play right now
deadmau5 developing first person shooter deadmau5cat
Gaming

After Twitch ban for using homophobic language, musician Deadmau5 apologizes

Electronic musician Deadmau5 has been suspended from Twitch after using homophobic language during a PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds match. The musician later said he wouldn't be returning.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends solo mode 2 man squad discovered in code
Gaming

Become a champion with our beginner's guide to Apex Legends

Jumping into Apex Legends for the first time? Need help becoming a champion? Our Apex Legends beginner's guide has 15 tips and tricks that will hopefully help your team make it into the champion's circle.
Posted By Steven Petite
best sega genesis games
Gaming

Take some time to reminisce with the 25 best Sega Genesis games of all time

Although the company has since fallen into obscurity, Sega was an indisputable titan throughout the '90s. That said, here are 25 best Sega Genesis games that helped define its fabled decade.
Posted By Brandon Widder
apex legends best loot locations guide
Gaming

Hey Jumpmaster! Here’s where you can find the best loot in Apex Legends

Apex Legends' sprawling sci-fi map Kings Canyon is filled with tons of interesting areas with piles of loot, but where can you find the best loot? Our loot locations guide details the best spots and offers tips for acquiring sweet gear.
Posted By Steven Petite
shows to stream american gods vikings 4b
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Legion'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

DLSS is finally arriving in games, but how does Nvidia's super-sampling actually work?

Nvidia's new DLSS technology is exciting, but what is it and how does it work? It's not quite anti-aliasing and it's not quite super sampling. It's a little bit of both and the end results can be impressive.
Posted By Jon Martindale
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

District 9 director made a live-action trailer for Anthem, and it’s pretty cool

District 9 director Neill Blomkamp made a live-action short for Anthem. It's more like a long movie trailer than a short film, but it does offer a couple clues about Anthem's lore and features some dazzling special effects.
Posted By Steven Petite
resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl
Gaming

Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

The PlayStation 4 Pro can play any PS4 game, but a select number of titles have been optimized to take advantage of the platform. Here's a list of every new and upcoming game that will benefit from the PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite overtime challenges free battle pass collect coins creative mode
Gaming

Get creative and collect 15 coins with our Fortnite overtime challenges guide

The first Fortnite overtime challenges are now available. Use our guide to help you collect the hidden coins in the featured Creative mode islands and get closer to that free season eight battle pass.
Posted By Cody Perez
fortnite apex legends monopolize our lives live service games
Gaming

I'm canceling my backlog for Apex Legends. Be back never

Live service games like Fortnite and Apex Legends are eating up everyone's time, leaving other games out in the cold. While my backlog continues to grow, it seems the gaming industry is struggling to keep up as well.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
HTC VIVE Best VR Headset
Virtual Reality

Getting into VR is spendy. Which headset is truly worth your hard-earned cash?

Virtual reality has finally gone mainstream, but how do you find the best VR headset for you? Check out a few of our favorites, whether you want the best of the best or a budget alternative for your mobile device.
Posted By Jayce Wagner