The ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass and seasonal rewards arrive in March

According to an FAQ on the official EA website, Apex Legends players will soon be able to earn cosmetic items and loot boxes called Apex Packs through a seasonal reward system starting in March. This reward system is very similar in style to Fortnite’s, with some rewards available through regular play while others are locked behind a seasonal Battle Pass.

Each season will last about three months with 100 levels of unlockable rewards available. The FAQ explicitly details that these unlockable rewards won’t include Legends, which likely means that new characters can only be unlocked using Legend Tokens or Apex Coins, just like Mirage and Caustic are presently in the game.

apex legends to launch battle pass and seasonal content in march roadmap

The first season starting in March is just the beginning of what appears to be a plentiful content plan from Respawn Entertainment. In a recent trailer, a one-year road map details what players can expect with every new season in Apex Legends, each bringing new Legends, weapons, and loot.

Made by the same developers behind Titanfall (Respawn Entertainment) and set in the same universe, the free-to-play battle royale Apex Legends has taken off since its surprise launch on February 4. Since its arrival, it has been able to retain the spot as the top viewed game on Twitch and in just three days time, it hit 10 million players, beating out even Fortnite, which took two weeks to meet the same goal.

apex legends to launch battle pass and seasonal content in march new weapons

Apex Legends‘ popularity may come as a surprise considering there have been many other battle royale games to come out following the acclaim of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite, but most of those titles have not seen the same success. What’s more, EA’s recent confirmation that Titanfall 3 is no longer part of their current plans left many expecting players bitter about the arrival of Apex Legends, but that hasn’t stopped it from taking over.

If hints of an upcoming duo and solo mode prove to be true and the strong lineup of content Respawn Entertainment has prepared turns out to be good, there’s potential for Apex Legends to do just as well, if not better than Fortnite. And who knows — if it continues to exceed expectations, maybe EA will reconsider their stance on Titanfall 3 in the future. Maybe.

