Apex Legends will be starting the new year with the Grand Soiree Arcade, a two-week event that will roll out a different game mode every two days.

The event, a massive party hosted by everyone’s favorite robot Pathfinder, will feature a mix of seven familiar and new game modes.

Gold Rush Duos: Players participate in Duo matches where the weapons that they find will only be powerful gold ones.

LIVE. DIE. LIVE.: Players will automatically respawn on living squadmates whenever the ring closes, so teams will keep coming back at full strength as long as one member stays alive.

Third-Person Mode: Gameplay shifts from first-person view to third-person view.

Always Be Closing: The ring will keep shrinking, so players will need to keep moving to avoid taking massive damage.

Armed and Dangerous on World’s Edge: Similar to last year’s Voidwalker event on King’s Canyon, the shotguns and sniper rifles mode moves to the Season 3 map.

King’s Canyon After Dark: The night-time version of King’s Canyon returns, but unlike its first appearance in last year’s Halloween event, there will be no zombies.

Dummies Big Day: This mode remains unclear, but it appears that players will look like test dummies.

Every game mode will grant players a badge just for playing, but will also feature three challenges that are worth a total of 1,000 points. There will also be a Bonus Scoring Weekend from January 17, 10 a.m. PT to January 20, 10 a.m. PT, when players will be able to take on additional event-specific challenges worth a total of 500 points.

The points that players earn during the Grand Soiree Arcade will unlock various rewards, including three weapons skins and a Mirage skin. The event will also offer skins for other Legends through a direct purchase shop that will be rotating throughout the event.

Six new Legendary skins will also be added to the core loot pool once the Grand Soiree Arcade starts, making them available by crafting or through lucky pulls from Apex Packs.

The Grand Soiree Arcade will run from January 14 to January 28, so players interested in trying out certain game modes should start marking their calendars for the days when they will be available.

