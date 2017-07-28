Here’s everything we know about Arika’s “Fighting EX Layer”

If you were a fan of fighting games in the late ’90s, you may recall the Arika-developed Street Fighter EX series. EX, a spinoff of the core Street Fighter franchise, featured a paired of Street Fighter’s core roster with new, original characters, in a “2.5D” fighting game with polygonal 3D graphics. It’s been 17 years since Capcom released the last entry in the series, Street Fighter EX3. Since then, Arika has made a hodgepodge assortment of titles — its last U.S. project was Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure for Nintendo 3DS — and there had been no serious signs that the developer would return to its fighting game roots, let alone the EX series. Here’s what we know right about “Fighting EX Layer,” Akira’s next game.

At EVO 2017, Arika surprised the fighting community with a teaser announcing a new, untitled fighting game with many of the EX series’ original characters. It’s currently comedically codenamed Mysterious Fighting Game (Title Undecided), and is scheduled to launch in 2018 for PlayStation 4. Here’s everything we know about the next game in the EX series, including why fans started to call it “Fighting EX Layer” shortly after its reveal.

It was a joke

As we mentioned, there were no serious indications that Arika would return to the EX series. There was a joking one, though. On April Fools Day, 2017, Arika released a clip of the unannounced fighting game. At the time, it was seen as a run-of-the-mill, albeit polished, holiday prank. Even the trailer’s description stated as much:

“These are April Fools’ story and not being officially considered for release at this stage. So even if you contact the official ARIKA Corporation, there is nothing you can do at this time. Also, currently there are many similar inquiries to stakeholders such as Super Sweep Co., Ltd., so they do not know circumstances at all, so please do not make an inquiry,” the description read.

According to Arika founder Akira Nishitani, the joke trailer was not a calculated tease, but meant as an actual joke. In a conversation with Red Bull eSports, Nishitani explained that his team was learning Unreal Engine 4 at the time, and decided to create a fighting game in it. Due to the positive reception from the fighting game community, Arika decided to pursue the joke and turn it into a full game.

“Fighting EX Layer”

Fighting game fans have been referring to the “mysterious project” online as “Fighting EX Layer.” The “EX” nods to Street Fighter EX, and Arika confirmed in the description of the reveal trailer that its next game would indeed be the next entry in the “EX” series, albeit without Capcom or the Street Fighter brand.

As for the words wedged around it, they point to Arika’s 1998 Japanese arcade title Fighting Layer. As of now, the game has no affiliation with any franchise, so “Fighting Layer” is as good a brand as any.

The fan-made name is not without merit. In his interview with Compete, Nishitani claimed that the April Fools trailer was put together in part from a scrapped 3DS project dubbed Fighting Sample.

Familiar fighters

As part of the EX lineage, “Fighting EX Layer” will see the return of a few familiar faces. In the brief teaser trailer we saw the following five characters from the Street Fighter EX games.

Skullomania

Hokuto

Kairi

Garuda

Darun Mister

While these characters appeared in Street Fighter games, Arika retained the rights to those characters, so their presence does not signal a renewed partnership between Arika and Capcom. So far, it doesn’t seem like any characters the primary Street Fighter franchise will be available for use in “Fighting EX Layer.”

Arika said the the game will probably feature a fair number of characters from past Arika games, rather than a completely new ensemble. “We’ll probably end up using previous Arika characters because making new characters costs a lot of money,” Nishitani told Compete. That means we could see the likes of Doctrine Dark, Pullum Purna, and Cracker Jack, to name a few.

“EX,” but perhaps only in spirit

While “Fighting EX Layer” will share the characters and possibly stages with the original Street Fighter EX series, it will be quite a departure in one big way.

In the Compete interview at EVO 2017, Nishitani said that, while fans may recognize the mechanics as a successor to Street Fighter EX and Fighting Layer (exciting combo chains and cancels), the overall gameplay will be changed by the new Gougi system.

The Gougi system allows players to build decks of Gougi symbols that significantly alter combat. Gougi symbols can affect a player’s super meter, speed, movesets, and also do things like change certain moves into other moves — like heavy attacks into guard breaks.

In the gameplay video above, taken at EVO 2017 (watch more action on CPS_IV’s YouTube channel), we can see five different Gougi symbol decks to choose from, each matching up to a certain play style.

Aggro

Juggernaut

Shinobi

Infinity

Miracle

When scrolling through the symbols, notice how each one offers five different abilities and enhancements. At EVO, the symbols were build already for players, but upon release, Arika wants to give players the opportunity to build their own decks.

Nishitani sees the Gougi system not only as an integral aspect of the game, but as “the focus,” according to his interview with Compete.

When can you play it?

Mysterious Fighting Game (Title Undecided), “Fighting EX Layer,” or whatever it will actually be called, launches sometime in 2018 for PS4. The EVO 2017 trailer said, “Playable on April Fools 2018?” appeared. Take that with a grain of salt, but Arika’s previous jokes about the title panned out, right? A limited beta is planned for later this year, with pre-orders becoming available during the beta period.