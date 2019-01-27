Digital Trends
A compilation titled Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Collection is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, after its box art was spotted online.

The discovery was made by a gamer who goes by the name Nightmare666xD on Reddit. The listing was found in several Czech online stores, with the box art for the collection leaked alongside a price tag of about €35 and a release date of February 15.

The bundle apparently includes Assassin’s Creed III, which was originally released for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii U, and Windows PC, and Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, which was originally released for the PlayStation Vita. Both games launched in October 2012.

The leaked listing follows rumors from late last year of an Assassin’s Creed Compilation, which was found on a German retailer’s website. The earlier listing did not mention which games are included in the collection, but it stated a release date of March 29.

There is the possibility that Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Collection for the Nintendo Switch is real, as Ubisoft previously announced that all Assassin’s Creed Odyssey season pass owners will gain access to remastered versions of the two games included in the leaked compilation.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, which features a timeline set in the origins of the United States, will include the Benedict Arnold Missions, the Hidden Secrets Pack, and all three episodes of the Tyranny of King Washington. Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Remastered, meanwhile, follows the same story of the original release, set in New Orleans during the same time frame.

The two remastered games will support 4K and HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC, and 1080p on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The upgrades are not limited to graphics though, as the games will also offer improved gameplay mechanics, with several revamped or tweaked features.

With Ubisoft doing work for the remastered games, it would make sense for the titles to also be released for the Nintendo Switch through the rumored Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Collection. The release date of February 15, however, is likely a placeholder, with the March 29 release date from the earlier leaked listing more plausible as the remastered games will arrive for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey season pass owners that month.

