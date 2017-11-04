You can explore the Great Pyramid’s hidden chamber in ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’

Why it matters to you The Origins model of ancient Egypt is so real, it even includes features that weren't yet discovered during development.

The recent discovery of a massive chamber hidden deep in Egypt’s Great Pyramid in Giza has made headlines around the world. The first significant pyramid discovery since the 19th century, it was virtually unearthed by scientists using cosmic-ray imaging with subatomic particles called muons, which can penetrate deep into the rocks of the structure.

So, does Assassin’s Creed Origins, the sprawling new adventure set in a historically accurate ancient Egypt, now need an update or patch to reflect the new discovery? Nope, says Assassin’s Creed historian Maxime Durand. It’s already in there.

“We have long believed that Jean-Pierre Houdin’s theories about the inner ramps and royal circuit with two antechambers inside the Great Pyramid are probably the most credible, which is why we decided to use them in the game,” she explained to Kotaku. “We were betting on the fact that these secret locations inside of the Great Pyramid would probably be discovered in the near future, so we wanted to allow players the chance to visit them in advance.”

The Origins developers worked with Houdin and many other Egyptologists for years to make the pyramids and other aspects of the game as authentic as possible, as detailed by The Guardian. The renowned architect even posted a trailer for the game on Facebook last August.

The secret room itself isn’t all that exciting — it’s not even necessary to ever enter the pyramid to complete the main storyline of the game, although there is a side quest that encourages you to explore it. However, if you work your way to the King’s Chamber, look for a small gap that leads to the large secret antechambers, which are roughly in the same place as the new discovery.

If you like the idea of being a virtual tourist traveling back 4,000 years to an ancient civilization, the developers are planning an additional educational mode that lets you explore the world without worrying about being stabbed in the back. The Discovery Tour is a free DLC billed as a “combat-free living museum” that let you explore the game’s representation of Egypt.

“We spent years recreating Ancient Egypt, documenting ourselves, validating the content with historians, with consultants, and we feel that many more people than just the players can benefit from that,” said Jean Guesdon of Ubisoft at the company blog.

The Discovery Tour DLC will arrive in 2018, but you can go visit Giza in the game now and feast your eyes on the remarkable new discovery that no one has ever seen.