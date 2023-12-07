How to play co-op in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Despite being native to Pandora, your character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t familiar with the world or its creatures by the time you step foot into the lush and vibrant world. Having been raised by the Resources Development Administration (RDA), your character reacts with a sense of awe and fear. But you don’t have to brave the dangers of the planet, not to mention the militaristic RDA, alone. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets you bring a friend along to help beat the humans back and save your planet from their pollution. Here’s how to get a game of co-op started.

How to start co-op

Before you can play co-op, both you and your partner will need to play solo for a few missions. Until you have both completed “The Aranahe Clan” quest, which does take a few hours of play, the feature will be locked.

Once that’s done, the option is still a little obscured. To find it, pause the game and hit left on your D-pad to go to the Systems menu. From here, Co-Op is the first option above Photo Mode, Settings, and Ubisoft Connect. Just select co-op and you will be prompted to invite one friend to join your game.

