Battlefield 2042 will feature fan-favorite maps from previous games

Even with its boosted maximum player count of 128, Battlefield 2042 will somehow manage to please longtime players of the franchise by including older fan-favorite maps. However, there aren’t any details on which maps players can look forward to or if they will be changed at all to fit Battlefield 2042.

Speaking during the EA Play Live 2021 Spotlight — Future of FPS, Oskar Gabrielson, the general manager of game developer Dice, revealed that old fan-favorite maps would be added to Battlefield 2042 alongside its new maps. Of course, a lot of the details on which maps will be added to the game haven’t been revealed.

A Battlefield 2042 Wingsuit in action.

The number of maps that could potentially fit 128 players is pretty small, including Bandar Desert from Battlefield 3 and Golmund Railway from Battlefield 4. That list could grow depending on Ripple Effect Studio’s approach to bringing maps over to the new game — if they’re expanded to fit more players, for example.

Gabrielson also gave teases about two more game modes that are coming to Battlefield 2042 along with All-Out War. One of them won’t be revealed until the EA Play Live event on July 22, but the other was briefly described during today’s Spotlight. The previously teased Hazard Zone is a new high-stakes game mode that will pit small squads of players against each other. However, Gabrielson stressed that it wasn’t a battle royale, leaving a lot of questions as to what players will be able to expect. According to Gabrielson, we’ll get more information about Hazard Zone later this year in the weeks leading up to Battlefield 2042‘s release.

Battlefield 2042 is set to release on October 22 for PlayStation 4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

