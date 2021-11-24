Battlefield 2042 brings plenty of new content to the storied franchise, but the Plus System is arguably the most exciting. This powerful, quality-of-life change gives you improved control over the weapons you bring into battle — and it’s a bit more complex than you’d expect.

If you’re looking to be a threat in every situation Battlefield 2042 throws at you, here’s what you need to know to master the Plus System.

Further reading

What is the Plus System in Battlefield 2042?

Battlefield 2042‘s Plus System gives you the ability to change weapon attachments while in the middle of a game. Instead of having to wait until your next respawn, you can quickly adjust your scope, barrel attachment, and other settings as needed.

See an enemy out on the horizon? Quickly clip a scope on your gun, and you’re ready for long-range engagements. Need to sneak through a building undetected? Throw on a silencer with just a few button presses. The system is surprisingly flexible, and it allows you to cater your loadout to whatever situation you happen to find yourself in.

How does the Plus System work?

While in a match, press the Plus System button for your specific platform (LB on Xbox, L1 on PlayStation, T on PC) to pull up the menu. The Plus System is broken into four arms — hence its name — and depending on which weapon you’re carrying, you’ll have a variety of different attachments to choose from.

On console, you can simply use the D-Pad to highlight which attachment you want to add to your weapon. Release LB or L1, and the game will automatically add the selected attachment. On PC, you’ll have to left-click your selection. There’s no limit to how many times you can use the Plus System, so don’t be afraid to dive into the menu and adjust your loadout as needed.

How do I unlock more content for the Plus System?

Although your options are limited at the start of Battlefield 2042, the Plus System will gradually accumulate more attachments as you level up. These are typically tied to your Mastery Level with each specific weapon — that is, the more kills you rack up, the more attachments you’ll unlock.

You can view all currently unlocked Plus System attachments — and change your Plus System layout — by following these simple steps:

Head to the Main Menu.

Select the Collection tab at the top of the screen.

Navigate to the Weapons submenu.

Select the weapon you’d like to view/modify.

This will pull up a menu that shows all the gear you’ve unlocked for your specific weapon. It’ll also give you a chance to add each piece of gear to the Plus System — making it easy to optimize your build before heading into a match.

Keep in mind that there are more unlockable attachments than there are slots in the Plus System, so you’ll need to make sure you’re only bringing your favorite gear into battle. These can be changed at the end of every battle, but while you’re in-game, you’ll only have access to those attachments you’ve slotted into the Plus System.

Editors' Recommendations