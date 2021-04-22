The Battlefield series is coming to coming mobile devices in 2022 with Battlefield Mobile. EA says that the game is currently in development alongside the series’ next console and PC installment, which will be revealed “soon.”

EA’s popular first-person shooter series hasn’t had a new installment since 2018’s Battlefield V. The publisher previously confirmed that a sequel was scheduled to launch later this year, but the mobile game is a standalone project that’s not tied to the mainline series.

Battlefield Mobile is being developed by Industrial Toys, the team behind the mobile Midnight Star series. EA acquired the studio in 2018. According to DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson describes the game as a standalone “skill-based experience” that’s being built from the ground up. The game is already in its testing phase with plans to launch next year.

DICE offered an update on the next proper Battlefield game as well, confirming that it’s still expected to launch this holiday season on “next-gen consoles” and PC. The studio says it has its biggest development team to date working on the project, with Criterion, DICE LA, and the studio’s Gothenburg team working on it. While there are no exact details on the game yet, Gabrielson describes the game as a “bold step” for the franchise.

“We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: Polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can,” says Gabrielson. “I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield — and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. Massive battles, packed with more players and mayhem than ever before.”

DICE says that it will reveal the game “soon” and that players should look for updates over the next few months.

