Buckle up! Here are the best game trailers to come out of E3, so far

E3 is nothing if not a showcase for awesome, amazing, and breathtaking trailers. Game developers and publishers work tirelessly to create the sizzling gameplay snippets, cinematics, and cutscenes that tease these upcoming releases — and it shows. Below, we’ve gathered the best, most exciting, and jaw-dropping trailers we’ve seen at E3 so far, and we’ll keep you updated with the very latest as more trailers drop in the coming days.

Anthem

As the latest IP from legendary game developer Bioware, Anthem has some big shoes to fill — big robot shoes that you fill with your human feet while you fly around like a post-apocalyptic Iron Man. Okay, there’s a lot here, so it’s probably best if you just watch the trailer.

Assassins Creed: Origins

Assassins Creed fans, your prayers have been answered. As we’ve long suspected, the latest AC game takes players to Ancient Egypt, to witness the genesis of the Assassins’ Brotherhood. This gameplay trailer gives us a sneak peek at what it’s like to be a bird sometimes.

Metro Exodus

Longing to return to the dark and deadly sewers of a post-apocalyptic Moscow? Well, look no further. Actually, look a little further, because this new Metro installment takes you far beyond the claustrophobic warren of tunnels we got to know so well during the first two games. There’s a little more light, but the world is as dangerous as ever.

Star Wars Battlefront II

In a first for the Star Wars Battlefront series, the latest entry will feature a fully-voiced, fully-acted single-player campaign. This new story follows Infernal Squad, an elite unit of Imperial soldiers during the last days of the Empire, bridging the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

Crackdown 3

In a return to a classic series, Microsoft rolled out a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Crackdown 3. The latest entry is a successor to the wildly popular super-hero open-world game on the Xbox 360, in it players take on the role of a super-charged-super-cop who does an awful lot of super things.

State of Decay 2

Microsoft unveiled a much more serious take on an Xbox 360 cult-classic, State of Decay, a post-apocalyptic game in which players dodge zombies and struggle to survive against all odds. Now players can do it again, with a grounded cast of characters and some tough choices along the way.

Evil Within 2

Nothing says Evil Within like bathing in thick milk-like liquid while being chased by nightmare monsters. Unveiled at Bethesda’s E3 event, this trailer for Evil Within 2 gives us a quick look at a fresh hellscape for you to explore on your journey through the tortured mind of a madman. Sounds like a lot of fun, so we’ll just let you get to watching that trailer.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

It’s been a long time coming. Announced at Ubisoft’s E3 event, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the highly anticipated follow-up (and prequel) to the original cult classic which debuted in 2003. Taking players back to a universe filled with human-animal hybrids and alien intrigue, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is shaping up to be a fascinating follow-up to the original game.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

What do you get when you take Mario, the denizens of the Mushroom Kingdom, and throw in some Rabbids? Well, apparently you get a fascinating take on a turn-based strategy, rife with multi-character combos, and of course, Rabbids. Rabbids everywhere.

Far Cry 5

Ubisoft took us on a trip to Montana during its E3 event to show off the lush and atmospheric world of rural Hope County — and the resident violent cult which has the locals crushed under its boot heel.

South Park: Fractured But Whole

Ubi also gave us a quick look at the upcoming follow-up to South Park: The Stick of Truth, the aptly named South Park: The Fractured But Whole. Where the first game explored the world of South Park through the lens of fantasy tropes, the upcoming installment takes on big-budget comic franchises.

South Park: Phone Destroyer

South Park Studios also teased its upcoming mobile collectible card strategy and action game thing, which will be coming to iOS and Android. It looks like an interesting take on the increasingly competitive and crowded mobile CCG market, and a delightfully irreverent one at that.

Transference

Get ready for something super different. And by that we mean, something super, super weird. Also unveiled at Ubisoft’s E3 event was an upcoming VR title which, well. Just watch the trailer, and get ready for weird.

Skull & Bones

Building on the success of games like Assassins’ Creed IV: Black Flag, Ubisoft is rolling out Skull & Bones, an open-world multiplayer-strategy-pirate-action-game. All right, it’s essentially the blown-up full-resolution version of the best parts of Assassins’ Creed IV — and that’s awesome. Check it out.

Ooblets

Adorable vegetable monsters, RPG elements, and a whole lot of dancing — that’s Ooblets in a nutshell. It’s a wonderfully bizarre and adorable game, where you grow little friends on your farm and teach them how to dance. There’s a lot more to it, but well, just watch these little vegetables be friends. Just watch.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy

The latest trailer for Uncharted: Lost Legacy makes a compelling case for the continuation of the Uncharted series without its wise-cracking protagonist. Here, we see the two heroines traversing ancient ruins, chasing after a dangerous artifact, with a small dash of interpersonal betrayal. Sounds like Uncharted to us.

Days Gone

Venture into the verdant forests of the Pacific Northwest, enjoy the wildlife, the tranquil scenery and of course the swarms of desiccated zombies, starving for human flesh. The latest Days Gone trailer gives us a glimpse at what the gameplay and story of the upcoming open-world-zombo-game, and provides a good mix of tension, stealth, and motorcycles.