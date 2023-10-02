There are many mechanics that can make a game a soulslike, including stamina, tough enemies and bosses, and secrets, but almost all combine XP and currencies into one resource. In Lies of P, that resource is called Ergo, which you use to buy items, improve weapons, and, most importantly, level up. Ergo is earned either through beating enemies and bosses, selling items, or using consumable Ergo Fragments to get a quick boost. That said, you’ll always be wanting for more. Whether it be a tough boss you just need a bit more attack to beat, or you found a weapon you want to upgrade, Ergo always seems to be in short supply. Thankfully there are a couple of great spots you can go to farm plenty of Ergo fast in Lies of P.
Best Ergo farming routes
Krat Central Station
The first farming spot is available very early in the game, making it great to help you get over any early areas or bosses giving you trouble. From Krat Central Station Plaza, you can quickly fight your way through the map straight to the Cerasani Alley stargazer, rest to respawn the enemy, and then run the route in reverse. The enemies are basic here, so it will take a few runs to get a meaningful amount of Ergo, but it is easy, safe, and worth it for the early game. Once you start needing a lot more Ergo, however, you’ll want to use a later route.
St. Frangelico Cathedral bridge
For a more mid-game-appropriate Ergo farm, the bridge outside the St. Frangelico Cathedral is one of the easiest ways to scoop up Ergo. For one, this bridge is unusually dense with enemies. Normally that would make this a poor choice since getting swarmed will usually end with your death, but the variety of enemies means that they will aggro and fight amongst themselves. This allows you the option to slowly move through and pick off stragglers, or simply stand just out of range and let the enemies do all the work while the Ergo flows into your pockets. Again, the stargazer being so close means you can reset and loop this process very quickly.
Barren Swamp Entrance
Late-game Ergo farming gets much tougher since the only enemies that will drop a meaningful amount are going to be much tougher. However, the Barren Swamp does have a decently safe loop you can run that can give you that final boost of XP to finish off the game. This is a literal loop this time, beginning and ending at the Barren Swamp Entrance stargazer. As long as you’ve already cleared this area once and opened the shortcut, take the path backward through the destroyed wall to come behind the snipers rather than dodge their attacks going the normal way. If you’re careful, you can make it a decent way through the loop without even alerting enemies at all. Once you make it back around, reset at the stargazer and run it again.
