Gaming in an uncomfortable place that promotes bad posture is a recipe for all kinds of physical ailments and aches. This is where gaming chairs come in. Most gaming chairs are built with adaptability in mind, meaning that good ones can provide great ergonomics and comfort, helping to keep you upright and supported regardless of your height or body shape whether you're gaming or working from home.

They don't all have to be overly expensive, either, thanks to all the great gaming chairs deals out there. We’ve put together a list of some of the best gaming chairs you can get today, all with ergonomic designs, top-notch support, adjustable features, and the most important trait of them all — a comfortable spot for your bum.

Razer Fujin Pro

Best overall chair

Pros Top-tier comfort

Incredible build quality

Above-average lumbar support

Easy assembly Cons Poor warranty

Very expensive

Don't let its looks fool you — despite having the appearance of an office chair, the Razer Fujin Pro is among the best gaming chairs on the market. This feature-packed chair is outrageously comfortable, thanks to its high-quality materials, stellar lumbar support, and wildly adaptable headrest.

An unfortunate one-year warranty on its mesh material is disappointing, especially for a chair that comes in at over a grand. But it's such a sturdy and well-built chair that it's not something most buyers should worry about too much when a buying a chair for regular use.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed

Best budget chair

Pros Good lumbar support

Sturdy and wide

Budget-friendly price

Good lumbar support Cons Visually bland

Mediocre headrest pillow

Armrests can be a little janky

While it's by far not the cheapest gaming chair you can buy, the Corsair TC100 Relaxed is definitely among the best affordable options that still provide top-end comfort and reliability. This fairly basic offering doesn't sport any significant bells and whistles, and it's not going to blow you away visually, but it's sturdy, wide, and provides good lumbar support for the price point.

Whether you choose the leatherette or fabric options, you can rest assured the build quality is rock solid and should hold up for quite a while. Just be prepared for its limited headrest adjustability and armrests that undoubtedly feel cheaper than the rest of the chair.

Herman Miller Aeron

Most ergonomic chair

Pros Breathable mesh/foam material

Excellent adjustability

Promotes circulation

Comes in three sizes Cons Extraordinarily expensive

Uninspired color selection

If you want the best ergonomics, then the Herman Miller Aeron is the answer. It’s built for the sole purpose of providing top-quality ergonomic comfort and support, and it can be tailored to add more lumbar support or "PostureFit" tech. These extremely durable chairs are a good bet if you prefer a more upright, supported position, or if you almost exclusively use a keyboard and mouse.

It's worth noting that Herman Miller prices its chairs at a premium, and the Aeron is no exception. That being said, if you can find a used Herman Miller Aeron at an office furniture liquidation stores, it could bring it closer to your budget.

Secretlab Titan

Best chair for big & tall gamers

Pros Highly adjustable

Tall headrest and wide seat pan

Cozy headrest

Lots of color and theme options Cons A bit pricey

Heavily branded

Just as the name would suggest, the Secretlab Titan gaming chair is for perfect for people who require some extra wiggle room. It can handle up to 290 pounds in weight and is recommended for people between the height of 5 foot 7 and 6 foot 6. Fully adjustable and ergonomic, the Secretlab Titan chair also comes with a soft velour headrest that provides plenty of cushion for your head during extended gaming sessions.

It's pretty awesome that you can order Secretlab Titan chairs with patterns themed after e-sports teams, franchises like Game of Thrones, or games like Overwatch and Cyberpunk 2077. All-in-all, this is one of the best gaming chairs around, but it can cost a pretty penny, so be ready to open up your wallet.

Respawn 900

Best chair for reclining

Pros 360-degree swiveling base

Independent back recline and foot rest levers

Lifetime warranty

Side controller pouch and cup holder Cons Only comes in one type of material

Not great for super tall folks

Not all gaming chairs need to double as office chairs or sit in front of a computer desk. For a chair you can lounge in while console gaming or watching TV, the Respawn 900 gaming chair offers great comfort and support. It has a headrest pillow, and the footrest is comfortable to lean your legs against when flat or rest upon when raised up.

The Respawn 900 doesn't go far back enough for you to sleep in, nor can you roll it around like a typical chair, but you can spin to talk to others in the room, and the strong, unmoving base prevents any wobbling during button mashing. The side storage and cup holder makes it easy to keep your gaming gear nearby and stay hydrated during long, lazy gaming sessions.

AKRacing Core Series EX

Best chair warranty

Pros Hard-to-beat warranty

Easy assembly

Seats up to 330lbs

Endorsed by eSports players Cons Quite firm

Fairly generic visual styling

If you’re looking for a chair you can have for the long haul, AKRacing has a generous warranty that covers both the chair and the frame for up to five years. Its price falls into the mid-range sector, but considering the quality and long life span, it’s definitely worth the investment if you need something to last you a really long time.

Endorsed by professional gamers in Fortnite, Battlefield, Counter-Strike, and Hearthstone, the AKRacing Core Series EX is also one of the best gaming chairs for esports players. So as you can see, there's quite a lot going for this colorful and comfortable seat.

AKRacing Core Series EX Best chair warranty

