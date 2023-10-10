 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day gaming chair deals happening today

John Alexander
By

If you’re a computer gamer, you might spend a lot of time in your chair. It can get even worse if you work from home or do a lot of your school studies at the same desk you game in. And that butt-in-seat time can really rack up and do a number on you. If its not hurting now, it might start later.

If you haven’t felt the need to go track down one of the best gaming chairs before now — they can be pricey — these deals are a great time to finally tap that “Buy” button. And while we do track the best gaming chair deals throughout the year, this is a special moment in time. With here on the 10th and 11th there are deals everywhere. While we’re tracking the best October Prime Day deals in a general sense elsewhere, here is an overview of our favorite gaming chair deals you can start shopping today:

GTRACING Gaming Chair — $110, was $250

The red version of the GTRACING gaming chair.
.

For high-quality lumbar support, including an adjustable headrest and lumbar pillow, this gaming chair from GTRACING will do the trick. In fact, the whole thing emphasizes adjustability, with arms that adjust both front to back and side to side. You can recline the GTRACING Gaming Chair to 150-degrees and pull out the footrest for a true reclining experience. If you check out the deal page, you’ll see quit a color options available (and all on sale) but the red model, pictured above, is the only one with this great pricing. The GTRACING Gaming chair supports gamers up to 300 pounds.

Insignia Essential PC Gaming Chair — $120, was $180

The black version of the Insignia Essential PC Gaming Chair.
.

In many ways, this offering from Insignia looks more like an office chair than what we think of as a typical gamer’s chair in the modern year. Instead of adopting the typical “racer” style that has gained popularity, there’s still some office-style upright sensibility to the Insignia. While the soft material lining its back will invite you to lie back a bit, the overall design of the chair will encourage you to do a periodic posture check. This chair meets Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association (BIFMA) standards and is suitable for gamers up to 275 pounds.

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair — $289, was $399

A side angle view of the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair.
.

This gaming chair has a classic form factor and an exceptionally soft, yet easy to clean polyester fabric surface. It comes with adjustable, slender head and lumbar support cushion for a comfortable feel while gaming away for hours at a time. If you prefer to jitter more than recline, you’ll particularly appreciate the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair’s ability to rock at a customizable tension level. Additional special features of this gaming chair include a base that is 10x stronger than steel, 3D adjustable arm rests, gaslift height adjustment, full 180-degree reclining. The Core Series EX Gaming Chair meets BIFMA standards and supports gamers up to 250 pounds.

Lenovo Legion Mesh Gaming Chair — $300, was $400

A side angle of the Lenovo Legion Mesh Gaming Chair.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

If the words “Lenovo Legion” made your mind jump to gaming laptops or gaming desktops, you’re not alone. But, the ‘Legion’ wishes to conquer your entire battlestation, this time with a gaming chair. While it has the lumbar support and adjustability you’ve come to expect from gaming chairs at this price range, the unique factor that the Lenovo Legion Mesh is, well, the mesh. Usually when office and gaming chairs go mesh, they go mesh all the way. Its a great way to improve breathability, while lowering production and shipping costs. Yet, for those of us spending quality time in our chairs, mesh bottoms and mesh backs feel totally different. The Lenovo Legion Mesh Gaming chair gets its right — mesh on the back and head rests, with a plump pad of support for your rear.

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair — $300, was $400

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.
.

While Alienware makes quality products, they’ve always been known to emphasize style alongside function in a way that many of their competitors do not. We’ve seen it time and time again as we’ve covered the best Alienware deals. This combination is especially notable when it comes to the Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair, whose combination of white and black with a dash of artic blue make it appear to have come out of an alien’s working quarters, not one of ours. Its coffee ground infused microfiber with silver coating is a unique take on chair construction, with the unique blend of materials reducing odors and reducing bacterial growth. The S5000 supports gamers up to 350 pounds.

Razer Enki Pro Williams Esports Edition — $999, was $1,299

The Razer Enki Pro Williams Esports Edition displayed on a grayish-blue background.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

For an absolutely beautiful gaming chair, consider the Razer Enki Pro’s Williams Esports Edition. With a built-in lumbar support curve and a magnetic memory foam headrest pillow and cushioning backed by high-density PU-moulded foam, you’ll be comfortable sitting for long hours during your most intense gaming sessions. Or, reclining at 152 degrees while you wait for one of those long download times modern games seem to always have. The Razer Enki Pro Williams Esports Edition supports gamers up to 300 pounds.

