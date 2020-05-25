Best webcams for Xbox One

Finding the perfect webcam for your Xbox One streaming plans may be easier than you think. Not only does Xbox make it especially easy to stream on Mixer with an Xbox cam, but almost any third-party camera will work when plugged into an Xbox One USB port. The key is finding one with smooth performance and no bugs to worry about. Most console streamers use such cams in combination with a headset for mic recording, especially when on Twitch.

But first, you need to find a webcam that’s easy to use with your setup and provides all the features you need. We recommend the Logitech C925e for those who want the very best, but check out our full list to learn why all of these can be great picks.

Logitech C925e

The 1080p, 30fps C925e is designed to be a personal business webcam for important meetings – and fortunately, the very features it uses to do that also make it a great Xbox One cam to use for your streaming hobbies. First, it’s easy to move, attach, and tilt on pretty much any edge so you can set up just the camera angle you want. Second, it has a fairly narrow 78-degree field of view that’s ideal for a player streaming their gaming activity. And third, there’s intelligent image adjustment based on lighting conditions around the cam, so it can more easily compensate for low light or backlighting.

There’s also an internal privacy shade, autofocus, and other features you would expect on a highly capable webcam. The cam does include two mics, but note you’ll probably need to use a laptop and headset combo for your mic needs when streaming Xbox footage. Note that the Xbox Twitch app does allow you to stream audio directly from a controller-based headset, which makes this step easy. For other platforms, you may need to get a little creative.

Razer Kiyo

This Razer Kiyo cam has a lot in common with our first pick. It provides 1080p, 30fps video (or 760p, 60fps if you prefer), and is designed for streaming of all kinds, with autofocus options and optimization for low-light conditions. However, the Kiyo supplements these familiar features with one very unique component: A ring light.

Why do streamers want their cams to glow like this? It’s a big help for light balance, which allows the cam to keep subjects well-lit even when contrasting ambient light would mess things up. You can also immediately adjust the brightness level by rotating the ring to whatever you think looks great. Like the rest of our picks, this cam will mount easily on a laptop, TV, tabletop, or wherever you may need it!

Logitech C920S Pro

An affordable, middle-of-the-road option for Logitech cams, this reliable model provides all the cam features you need for streaming your gameplay, while keeping things simple enough to quickly learn. It offers 1080p, 30fps video, with a 78-degree field of view and a lens cap for privacy. Internal features offer autofocus and automatic light correction, along with Logitech’s capture software for recording a session to create a guide later on. If you want the advantages and stability of a great Logitech cam without paying too high a price, this is a great choice!

Note: This is also a very popular cam, and while it is currently unavailable in many places online, that doesn’t mean it’s discontinued. You’ll just have to wait a few months – estimates say that new shipments will go out around August 2020. You can use our link to get notifications for availability.

Logitech Brio Ultra HD

On the other hand, maybe you’re looking for one of the top-line Logitech cams for the best quality streaming you can get on Xbox. Streaming from Xbox in high definition carries its own challenges — many find that a lower resolution enables smoother results — but if you really want to push the limit, this webcam can go up to 4k resolution. It also has the latest light correction software from Logitech, and excellent 5x zooming via the high-quality glass lens, which can be particularly handy if the cam is perched on your TV, a little farther away than you’d like. There are also three different field of view options for even more customization.

There’s also background removal options through an app that Logitech encourages you to download, although we are hesitant to recommend this part for Xbox users, as the background removal software can easily introduce unwanted lag. However, the option is there if you want to try it.

Anivia W8

Currently the most affordable cam on our list, the W8 is a versatile cam that comes with a flexible, rotating clip as well as its own little tripod, which makes setting it up in tricky spots even easier. The 1080p, 30fps cam offers several different modes for different situations, including a low-light boost, color boost, and exposure settings. Otherwise, it’s a relatively simple cam to mount and get started with fast!

Hrayzan Computer Camera

The 1080p, 30fps Hrayzan cam has many similarities to Anivia’s model, but with a few extra features that gamers may appreciate. That includes a privacy cap, light correction, automatic color adjustment, and HDR compatibility. It also has an extra-wide field of view at 110-degrees, which means that you’ll need to position this cam fairly close for good results. Fortunately, the 6-foot cord can help with this. As with the Anivia cam, this model also comes with a tripod, too!

