The 10 best Xbox One games for kids

Xbox One has built up a sizable roster of family-friendly games over the course of its life. Best of all, many of these titles earned rave reviews — meaning you don’t have to sacrifice quality to play something appropriate for all ages. Some are even available on Xbox Game Pass, giving you a chance to play great games without breaking out your wallet.

Whether you’re searching for a fun multiplayer game, single-player adventure, or a unique creative outlet, here are the ten best Xbox One games for kids.

Further reading

New Super Lucky's Tale Trailer 80 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure, Indie, Arcade Developer Playful Publisher Playful Release November 08, 2019 Nintendo might dominate the 3D platformer market, but New Super Lucky’s Tale is among the best on Xbox One. It’s also just as family-friendly as Mario or Kirby, with Lucky Swiftail serving as an amiable protagonist for your adventure. The game is a complete redesign of the original, with bold new graphics, improved movement mechanics, and sweeping reworks of old animations and cinematics. To keep things interesting, you’ll find a variety of mini-games and 2D sequences in between the usual 3D shenanigans. Read less Read more

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Trailer 70 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Puzzle, Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Traveller's Tales Publisher WB Games Release November 14, 2017 Every Lego game is an easy recommendation (including the long-awaited Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga) , but the freedom of Marvel Super Heroes 2 makes it stand out from the pack. You’ll be thrown into a large hub world that you’re free to explore as you see fit, running, flying, and swinging around as one of over 100 iconic Marvel characters. Once you’ve had your fill of exploration, the game boasts an impressive campaign filled with the usual Lego tropes — including 3D platforming, simple combat, and hundreds of secrets to discover. Read less Read more

Minecraft Trailer 78 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows Phone, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Fire TV Genre Simulator, Adventure, Arcade Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release September 20, 2017 Minecraft is a perfect fit for both the adventurous and the creative. Its world sprawls out in every direction and encompasses a variety of biomes, letting you get lost in snowy mountaintops, swampy marshes, and barren deserts. Once you’re ready to hunker down, you can use resources found in the environment to craft any variety of tools or builds. You can even take the action online for some multiplayer action and share your creations with friends and family around the world. Read less Read more

Minecraft Dungeons Trailer 68 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Hack and slash/Beat 'em up, Adventure Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Xbox Game Studios, Mojang Studios Release May 26, 2020 It might share the blocky aesthetic of its sibling, but that’s where the similarities end — Minecraft Dungeons is a full-fledged dungeon crawler. There’s no building and its world is much more linear, but fans of both the original Minecraft or action-adventure games will probably enjoy their time with Minecraft Dungeons. It’s also a rather streamlined experience. Instead of overwhelming players with stat tracking and “min-maxing,” most builds are viable for the base experience (although an optional Apocalypse difficult is available for folks seeking a challenge). Read less Read more

Rayman Legends Trailer 86 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher Ubisoft Entertainment Release August 30, 2013 Rayman Legends might be one of the most visually stunning games on Xbox One. The action plays out like a living oil painting, with splashes of color and flashy effects littering every 2D stage. When you’re not mesmerized by its graphics, you’ll be running and jumping through handcrafted stages that are challenging but fair. It’s also playable in co-op, making it easy to help out younger players who are struggling with some of its more challenging levels. Read less Read more

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Trailer E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment Publisher Sega Release September 07, 2021 The series is often hit-or-miss, but Sonic Colors: Ultimate managed to exceed expectations and give fans a fun, 3D Sonic adventure. Offering a remastered version of the 2010 title, the game sees Sonic and pals chasing down Dr. Eggman and freeing imprisoned creatures (called Wisps) along the way. You’ll speed through six different worlds, with each one introducing new hazards and challenges to overcome. The fast-paced action looks better than ever, too, thanks to reworked graphics that make full use of the Xbox One’s hardware. Read less Read more

Just Dance 2022 Trailer E10 Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Music Developer Ubisoft Paris Publisher Ubisoft Release November 03, 2021 If you’re looking for a fun video game that’s also an exhausting workout, look no further than Just Dance 2022. Using a smartphone app, the game tracks your movements and matches them to on-screen prompts — helping you break a sweat while busting a move. The latest installment in the series features 40 hit tracks, including songs from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, and more. There’s even a Kids Mode to help players of all ages get moving without any fuss. Read less Read more

Forza Horizon 5 Trailer 86 % 4/5 E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Genre Racing, Sport Developer Playground Games Publisher Xbox Game Studios Release November 09, 2021 Instead of trying to be a perfect racing simulator, Forza Horizon 5 has you racing around volcanoes, dive-bombing off mountains, and speeding through other gorgeous landscapes throughout Mexico. You’ll be rewarded with experience points for just about everything, which makes it easy for younger players to feel a sense of progression even if they’re having trouble with some of its more challenging races. Forza Horizon 5 is included with Xbox Game Pass, so be sure to check it out if you’re looking for some affordable, family-friendly fun. Read our full Forza Horizon 5 review Read less Read more

Dragon Quest Builders 2 Trailer 70 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Omega Force, Square Enix Publisher Nintendo, Square Enix Release December 20, 2018 Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a bit like Minecraft — although it’s much heavier on its RPG elements. You’ll roam around a gigantic, blocky world as you try to save the land from the Children of Hargon — a group that’s looking to destroy all things creative. You’ll fight a variety of monsters as you try to save the world, although you’ll also have a chance to build farms, houses, and plenty of other structures to help you on your quest. If you need some help, you can take the block-based action online and play with up to three friends. Read less Read more

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Trailer 82 % E10 Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Platform, Adventure Developer Purple Lamp Studios, HandyGames Publisher THQ Nordic Release June 23, 2020 Don’t let its horribly long name put you off — this SpongeBob adventure is one of the best around. Fans of the cartoon will run into plenty of familiar faces (including Patrick, Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs, and more) as they run, jump, and bounce their way across Bikini Bottom and try to stop Plankton’s latest evil plot. The 3D platformer is perfect for folks who are familiar with the popular Nickelodeon show, but even if you’ve never seen the cartoon there’s still plenty of fun to be had with this quirky title. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations