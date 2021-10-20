Are you looking for great games for kids on a Series X console? Microsoft and its partnered studios have given some beloved, kid-friendly games optimization for Xbox Series X, which means the experience is smoother and more than ever! Below, we’re going through our favorites and what you can expect from them if you’re looking for new family-friendly titles to try out.

Further reading

Minecraft Dungeons

Both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons are excellent for kids who like to explore and upgrade, excellent beginner entries in crafting, survival, and many other important game mechanics. However, we are giving Minecraft Dungeons a slight kid-friendly edge for a few reasons. First, it’s a bit easier to jump into than an open-world crafting adventure, especially for those first learning the systems. Second, the RPG elements add a real sense of progression no matter what you are doing, and make party play with friends very rewarding. Third, Dungeons is the title that has been optimized for the Series X/S, so the advantages of the new system will be most obvious here.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

More than a few parents can remember playing the first Crash Bandicoot titles when they were kids. Now, at least a fourth game in the series is here for the next generation, and it’s no surprise that it’s optimized for the Series X and ready to play. The villain Neo Cortex has gone from time-travel shenanigans to attacking the whole multiverse, and Crash is just the marsupial to stop him. The wide variety of platforming activities are great for both kids proving their reflexes and gamers looking for a challenge — but don’t worry, there’s also plenty of fun to be had!

Rocket League

Rocket League has earned its well-deserved fame for the addictive combination of smashing vehicles around a giant arena while also playing a barely-controlled game of giant soccer. It’s a refreshing change from the year-to-year sport franchise titles, while also giving kids plenty of opportunities to play matches with their friends. Not only is the game optimized for the Series X, but it’s also totally free to download the base game, so no need to worry about the cost of entry if it doesn’t work out!

Overcooked! All You Can Eat Edition

Overcooked! is one of the best examples we’ve seen of the cooking genre, where players (including cooperative play) dash around to assemble ingredients and make dishes to satisfy demanding customers in a timely way. There are over 200 kitchen levels in this game to work through, and online multiplayer to help find a friend when the kitchen gets crazy. Optimized for Series X, the game offers 4k resolution at 60fps, all the better to keep up with the action.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

If your kids are getting a bit older and are ready for more serious action, Immortals Fenyx Rising is an excellent place to start. While a bit more violent and mature than a Zelda game, the title takes a lot of cues in how it promotes gathering skills and weapons, exploring distant lands, and ultimately fighting big bosses — all based on ancient Greek mythology and related mythic locations. There’s a whole to do, especially when it comes to exploration, and the stylish world is a beautiful visit.

Read our full Immortals Fenyx Rising review

Lego Marvel Collection

We could just say “any Lego game” and wrap this section up, but if you’re looking for a specific title, the bundled Lego Marvel Collection is a great trilogy to start with. Feel free to substitute any Star Wars bundle or other preferred Lego universes depending on what your kids are into! The family-friendly gameplay includes a long roster of characters to choose from, and many different worlds to conquer based on the stories your kids love (with a hefty amount of Lego humor thrown in).

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

The console version of Planet Coaster is Series X optimized and ready to go for any kids who like world-building and sim games — and are big fans of amusement parks. The goal is to build an amusement park from the ground up, gather happy visitors, and add the high-value features that people want, from giant castles and fireworks to princesses and haunted roller coaster rides. If players really enjoy the experience, there are a ton of add-ons for new theme parks and other additions to experiment with.

Editors' Recommendations