Don’t miss out on Blizzard’s Gamescom reveal ceremony — here’s how to watch

Why it matters to you Blizzard's Reveal Ceremony will be the first place to show off its new Overwatch animated short.

Among many of the world’s most exciting developers and publishers showcasing their latest and greatest at this year’s Gamescom expo, Blizzard is one that will draw a lot of eyeballs. Even if you can’t attend the event in person, though, you can still follow along at home. Here’s how to watch Blizzard’s Gamescom Reveal Ceremony.

Unlike some companies which are detailing their live-stream broadcasts much closer to the event, Blizzard has had an in-depth schedule for its Gamescom showings for some time now. It breaks the expo down into what it’s showcasing on the Main Stage the WoW Stage, Hearthstone Stage and as part of its online live-stream. While there is a lot going on, the Blizzard Reveal Ceremony is one you don’t want to miss.

We don’t know everything that will be debuted during the Reveal Ceremony, but we do know that Blizzard will show a brand new Overwatch animated short film during it — a follow up to last year’s “Infiltration”. We also expect to see some in-depth chats with Overwatch team members and learn what the future of the game holds for players around the world.

To tune in and watch the Blizzard Gamescom Reveal Ceremony yourself, all you need to do is head to the dedicated Blizzard Gamescom page on Wednesday, August 23. It starts at 6 p.m. Central European Time (9 a.m. PT).

But of course, as exciting as the Reveal Ceremony is, it’s far from the only content that viewers at home can look forward to. Blizzard’s live-stream actually kicks off six hours earlier, where some of Blizzard’s own hosts will walk viewers through some of the exciting content on show at Gamescom.

That’s followed at 12:15 p.m. CET (3:15 a.m. PT) by a Hearthstone show match with top players and casters all doing their best to entertain and showcase their abilities on the digital tabletop. Between that and the reveal show later on, there’s also an Overwatch cosplay event for Doomfist fans and an exhibition match between top Heroes of the Storm teams Liquid and Expert, as they take part in an epic, on-stage showdown.

All of that and more takes place on August 23, but that’s just the start. Blizzard has heaps of professional gaming sessions, game reveals, dance contests and cosplay events set out over the following days, culminating in the Esports Finals live show at 7:30 p.m. CET (10:30 a.m. PT) on Saturday, August 26.