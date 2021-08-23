  1. Gaming

Xbox at Gamescom 2021 stream: How to watch and what to expect

By

E3 may be long over, but Gamescom is coming in hot this week. The three-day trade show will feature digital streams full of new announcements. It will kick off in a big way with a 90-minute Xbox stream — an event that is sure to be one that you won’t want to miss. Here’s how you can catch the action, as well as what to expect from the broadcast.

When is Xbox’s Gamescom event?

While Gamescom doesn’t officially begin until August 25, Xbox will kick it off a day early. The event will take place at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 24. The showcase will run for about 90 minutes.

How to watch Xbox Gamescom

There are dozens of ways to watch the showcase, with Xbox pushing it to a myriad of different platforms. It will be streamed on the official Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and more around the globe.

What will we see at Xbox Gamescom?

Xbox confirmed that the showcase won’t be focusing on new releases or major surprises, but will be sharing a lot of information. Expect to see updates on upcoming releases coming this year, titles on their way to Xbox Game Pass, and more. This could mean we may get more information on holiday releases like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

For the latter, perhaps we’ll hear more details on its campaign following the announcement of the lack of multiplayer split-screen on launch day. Halo Infinite still doesn’t have a firm release date either, so there’s a chance we finally get one here.

What won’t be shown at Xbox Gamescom

As mentioned, there won’t be any new announcements or major surprises, so it’s ill-advised to go in with an E3-type mindset. Don’t expect to see massive games like Perfect Dark or Fable this time around. If they weren’t at E3, there’s no reason to think Microsoft was saving them for a show just two months later. However, there may be some hype-worthy announcements regarding previously announced titles, so it’ll still be worth tuning in.

Editors' Recommendations

Stardew Valley is getting a competitive farming tournament

A player fishes in their local pond.

The best budget monitors for 2021

Dell S2418H

Razer mice could give hackers wide-open local access to your Windows PC

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse

The best curved monitors for 2021

A person using the Samsung CF791 monitor.

This 70-inch 4K TV is an absolute steal at Walmart today

hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

A high-end Mac Mini with the M1X chip could be just months away

Leaked image of the upcoming M1X Mac Mini.

We can’t believe how cheap this Garmin smartwatch is today

garmin forerunner 235 vivoactive 3 venu smartwatches amazon best buy deals review 15066 2 768x768

Overwatch 2: Everything we know about the release date, new heroes, and more

A team of Overwatch characters advance up a street in Overwatch 2.

Best cheap air fryer deals for August 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Apple Watch deals and sales for August 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for August 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Ring Always Home Cam: Everything you need to know about the flying indoor camera

Ring Always Home Cam

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for August 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen