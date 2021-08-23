E3 may be long over, but Gamescom is coming in hot this week. The three-day trade show will feature digital streams full of new announcements. It will kick off in a big way with a 90-minute Xbox stream — an event that is sure to be one that you won’t want to miss. Here’s how you can catch the action, as well as what to expect from the broadcast.

When is Xbox’s Gamescom event?

While Gamescom doesn’t officially begin until August 25, Xbox will kick it off a day early. The event will take place at 10 a.m. PT on Tuesday, August 24. The showcase will run for about 90 minutes.

How to watch Xbox Gamescom

There are dozens of ways to watch the showcase, with Xbox pushing it to a myriad of different platforms. It will be streamed on the official Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and more around the globe.

What will we see at Xbox Gamescom?

Xbox confirmed that the showcase won’t be focusing on new releases or major surprises, but will be sharing a lot of information. Expect to see updates on upcoming releases coming this year, titles on their way to Xbox Game Pass, and more. This could mean we may get more information on holiday releases like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite.

For the latter, perhaps we’ll hear more details on its campaign following the announcement of the lack of multiplayer split-screen on launch day. Halo Infinite still doesn’t have a firm release date either, so there’s a chance we finally get one here.

What won’t be shown at Xbox Gamescom

As mentioned, there won’t be any new announcements or major surprises, so it’s ill-advised to go in with an E3-type mindset. Don’t expect to see massive games like Perfect Dark or Fable this time around. If they weren’t at E3, there’s no reason to think Microsoft was saving them for a show just two months later. However, there may be some hype-worthy announcements regarding previously announced titles, so it’ll still be worth tuning in.

Editors' Recommendations