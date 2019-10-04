At the beginning of October, Activision released Call of Duty Mobile on Android and iOS devices. Since its release date, the mobile first-person shooter has reached record-breaking numbers, gaining plenty of momentum for the series.

On Friday, the game’s publisher Activision reported that Call of Duty: Mobile amassed more than 35 million downloads in the first three days across both Android and iOS devices. That makes Call of Duty: Mobile is the first shooter (both first and third-person) to surpass more than 35 million downloads three days after it’s release. Further, Activision reports that Call of Duty: Mobile is currently ranked as the No. 1 app on iOS in more than 100 countries.

Despite Activision not disclosing official figures, Sensor Towe, an organic user acquisition service, estimates that in the first two days, Call of Duty: Mobile made more than $2 million with an estimated 20 million installs; its second day saw 18 million downloads compared to its official launch day of 2 million. Given these numbers, Call of Duty: Mobile may take people away from playing other mobile shooters like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Even though a lack of controller support is stopping some from playing Call of Duty: Mobile, this issue may be resolved soon. In a recent interview with Hypebeast, Activision Mobile Vice President Chris Plummer told the site that it is exploring options to address the issue. “In terms of peripherals, we are looking at the possibility and have already been testing controller support with a portion of our live audience.”

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play first-person shooter released on October 1. Developed by Tencent Games, which also made PUBG Mobile, and published by Activision, the Call of Duty: Mobile offers a battle royale mode, first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 as well as competitive online multiplayer. Additionally, it is the first of two Call of Duty games releasing this month. With the second title, a soft reboot of the Call of Duty sub-series, Modern Warfare, which launches later this month on October 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Editors' Recommendations