Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may have revealed Warzone battle royale launch date

Activision and Infinity Ward have not yet revealed the release date for Warzone, but eagle-eyed gamers may have spotted a hint that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s battle royale mode is coming very soon.

The February 25 update for Modern Warfare added Bazaar, a new map in the 2v2 Gunfight playlist. Within the map is a crate that some players believe holds a hint at the launch of Warzone.

March 3 falls on a Tuesday, which is when Infinity Ward usually rolls out new updates for Modern Warfare. The date also follows a previous discovery in the Piccadilly map of a poster for a movie titled War Beast, which features a release date of March 3.

Call of Duty leaker TheGamingRevolution, however, claimed in a YouTube video that Warzone will launch at a slightly later date.

“A lot of people have been speculating about the release date of Warzone,” he said, referring to the hints supposedly pointing at a March 3 launch. “I’ve been hearing that it is still indeed March 10.”

“This is what I’ve been hearing from a lot of people from the influencer events, and that’s the date they were told,” TheGamingRevolution reiterated.

There are also rumors that March 10 is the release date of Warzone as a standalone game, but Modern Warfare players will gain early access to the battle royale mode on March 3, which may explain the discrepancies in the rumors.

Warzone has been the subject of multiple leaks and reports. A data miner discovered the map for Warzone in November last year, as well as information that the battle royale mode will be able to accommodate up to 200 players. The respawn mechanic will reportedly use Respawn Tokens, but fallen allies will need to get win a one-on-one fight at the Gulag to be able to re-enter the battlefield.

Warzone‘s map was found to be accessible in Modern Warfare after the game’s season 2 update, confirming the data miner’s discovery.

Activision, however, recently filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) subpoena against Reddit, as the publisher seeks to identify a forum user who leaked an image related to Warzone that could have only come from an Activision or Infinity Ward employee.

