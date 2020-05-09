Windows 10 Game Mode, introduced in Microsoft’s Creators Update in 2017, is reportedly the culprit behind stuttering, freezing, and lower FPS count issues across several games, including battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone and MOBA League of Legends.

Designed to provide a boost to a PC’s gaming capabilities by optimizing CPU and GPU resources, Game Mode prioritizes allocations for games instead of other applications once the feature is activated. However, Game Mode has recently been doing the opposite — instead of improving the gaming experience, it is said to be making life harder for players.

Windows 10 Game Mode has resulted in stuttering and freezing on various PC games, including Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends, according to Guru3D. Complaints by PC owners claim that the problems affect computers running on either AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards. PCs with the Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 570, RX 480, and R9 290 were identified as among those experiencing the issues, as well as the NVIDIA Geforce GTX 980 and GTX 1080 Ti.

The simple fix is to deactivate Game Mode by going to Settings>Gaming>Game mode and toggling it to off to disable the feature. According to reports, this solved the computer performance problems for some players.

One of these players started a thread on Reddit, where he claimed that disabling Game Mode fixed the problems that he was having on his PC. “The CRAZY intermittent stutters are TOTALLY gone in my testing. I don’t know if this is an established fix that many have tried but I figured I’d put it out there for anyone who doesn’t know yet,” he wrote. Other players have joined the discussion, saying that deactivating Game Mode fixed similar stuttering and freezing issues.

PC players on Windows 10 who have been suffering through the same problem should definitely try deactivating Game Mode to see if that removes the issues. It remains unclear why the feature is making things worse for gaming instead of improving the experience, but hopefully Microsoft is already aware of the issue and is working on a fix to make Game Mode do what it was designed to do.

