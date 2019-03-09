Digital Trends
Power up your gaming and save on Corsair headsets and keyboards

Gabe Gurwin
corsair march 10 keyboard headset sale corsairheadset

Fresh off last week’s deals on Corsair headsets, keyboard, and gaming mice, the brand is back with even more savings on Amazon. If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset or keyboard, we have some deals you need to check out, and they’re all available from March 10 through March 16.

The Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless gaming headset is currently on sale for $80, which is 20 percent off its standard price. The headset includes 50mm neodymium drivers, 100Hz to 10kHz of microphone frequency response, 16 hours of battery life, and 40 feet of range. It also features a unidirectional microphone with an LED mute indicator, and it’s compatible with Windows 7, 8, and 10. You should be able to game in comfort for hours, with padded mesh material used on the band as well as both ear cups.

If you prefer the features on the Corsair HS70 wireless gaming headset, you can get it during the promotion for half the price as well. The headset is made with 50mm neodymium drivers and offers the same battery life and distance of the Void Pro. It’s also made with a plush memory foam material, and you can remove the microphone if you prefer to game without chatting. Volume and muting controls are located on the ear cups for easy access during play.

corsair march 10 keyboard headset sale corsairkeyboard

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum mechanical keyboard is on sale as well for $160 — it typically would set you back $200. The keyboard is made with aircraft-grade anodized and brushed aluminum, and it has Cherry MX Speed RGB mechanical key switches with a travel distance of just 1.2mm. There are six programmable keys for your in-game macros, which have been specially textured to make them easier to locate. It also has 8MB of built-in storage so you can take your gaming settings with you if you travel. The keyboard comes in at just under three pounds, which should also make it easy to transport.

These Corsair products should help your gaming performance improve, but there could be something else holding you back, as well. According to Nvidia, your success in battle royale games could be tied to your graphics settings and monitor speed.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

