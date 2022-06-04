Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ray tracing is the lighting tech that defines the look of many modern AAA games. Demanding as it is, most of the best gaming desktops come with ray tracing-capable hardware, allowing you to experience the most graphically demanding technique games currently have access to.

Just because a game has great graphics doesn’t mean it’s a great showcase of ray tracing, though. For example, Hitman 3‘s ray tracing update was a disappointment. We catered our list toward games that best showcase ray tracing, so you can use them for bragging rights or just to see what your PC is capable of.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Trailer 76 % 3/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Role-playing (RPG), Adventure Developer Techland Publishing, Techland Publisher Techland Publishing, Spike ChunSoft Release February 04, 2022 Read our full Dying Light 2: Stay Human review Read more

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition Trailer M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer 4A Games Publisher Deep Silver Release May 06, 2021 Read more

Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer 78 % 3/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Role-playing (RPG) Developer CD Projekt RED Publisher CD Projekt RED Release December 09, 2020 Read our full Cyberpunk 2077 review Read more

Control Trailer 84 % 3.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Shooter, Adventure Developer Remedy Entertainment Publisher 505 Games Release August 27, 2019 Read our full Control review Read more

Minecraft Trailer 84 % E10 Platforms Linux, PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac Genre Adventure, Arcade Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios Release November 18, 2011 Read more

LEGO Builder's Journey Trailer 80 % E Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Puzzle, Adventure, Indie Developer Light Brick Studio Publisher The LEGO Group Release December 20, 2019 Read more

AMID EVIL Trailer 87 % Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows) Genre Shooter, Adventure, Indie Developer Indefatigable Publisher New Blood Interactive Release June 20, 2019 Read more

DOOM Eternal Trailer 84 % 4.5/5 M Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia Genre Shooter Developer id Software Publisher Bethesda Softworks Release March 20, 2020 Read our full DOOM Eternal review Read more

Bright Memory: Infinite Trailer 59 % RP Platforms PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S Genre Shooter, Adventure, Indie Developer FYQD-Studio Publisher AGM Playism Release November 11, 2021 Read more

Editors' Recommendations