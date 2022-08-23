Cult of the Lamb gives you a few ways to customize your playstyle. Fleeces are one of the main methods, as these items can radically alter how you experience Crusades. Some might grant you increased damage for killing enemies, while others will have you draw Tarot cards at the start of a new adventure. But unlocking Fleeces isn’t easy — and it’ll take a lot of dedication to unlock them all.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 1 hour What You Need Cult of the Lamb

Holy Talisman

Here’s what you need to know about unlocking Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb.

Collect four pieces of a Holy Talisman

Before you can unlock a Fleece, you’ll need to collect four pieces of a Holy Talisman. Once you’ve gathered all four corners, you’ll have a completed Holy Talisman that can be swapped for a Fleece. Early on in the game, these will be rare resources, but you’ll quickly discover plenty of ways to add them to your inventory. Here are a few:

Complete quests for the Fisherman. This character can be found at Pilgrim’s Passage and will pass out pieces of the Holy Talisman for tackling a few quests.

Complete quests for Sozo. Sozo is one of the most memorable characters in Cult of the Lamb. Not only do they teach you the Brainwashing Ritual, but they’ll give you a Holy Talisman piece for carrying out a few other quests.

Bring an Eye of Witness to Plimbo. You’ll find an Eye of Witness after replaying old areas you’ve already cleared. Pass one of these on to Plimbo for a Holy Talisman fragment.

Sacrifice followers to Midas. Midas can be found in the aptly named Midas’s Cave.

Chat with the Cloaked Figure. This mysterious being can be found at all four map locations in the middle of the night. They’ll ask for a variety of objects and will return the favor with a Holy Talisman fragment. Some of their requests are a bit steep — so don't take these conversations lightly.

How to unlock new Fleeces

With your completed Holy Talisman in hand, you’re ready to unlock a new Fleece. Here’s what you’ll need to do.

Step 1: Head to your Shrine.

Step 2: Interact with the Altar at the end of the Shrine.

Step 3: Select the Crown option.

Step 4: Scroll down to the Fleeces section.

Step 5: Select the Fleece you’d like to unlock. There are five in total, each one offering a distinct perk while out on Crusades.

Step 6: Once a Fleece has been unlocked, simply click on it to have your character wear it and gain the corresponding benefits.

Fleeces are incredibly useful items. They don’t come easy (and you’ll have to sink several hours into Cult of the Lamb before getting your first), but they’re more than worth the effort. Fleeces both help you overcome the odds when in battle and add significant replayability to the game. Be sure to check them all out to see how they’ll impact your time with Cult of the Lamb.

Editors' Recommendations