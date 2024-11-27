Devolver Digital announces 3 game delays the only way it knows how

Devolver Digital has announced that three of its games have been delayed to 2025 through an awards show. Yes, an awards show.

The Devolver Delayed Awards are a new tradition where the Cult of the Lamb publisher pumps up the developers of delayed games and gives them a moment to shine beyond just the typical X statement. This year, the winners were Baby Steps, Skate Story, and Stick It to the Stickman.

Yes, a lot of these games didn’t even have release dates that had to be pushed back. Baby Steps was announced during IGN’s Summer of Gaming in 2023 and just had a 2024 release window. Skate Story, on the other hand, has been delayed before. It was originally slated for a 2023 release before getting pushed back to 2024 during last year’s Devolver Delayed show. Is this the first two-time winner?

It also had an in memoriam segment where it mourned the games that actually launched this year, including Pepper Grinder, The Crush House, and Children of the Sun.

But the indie game publisher surprised everybody with a game that doesn’t exist (as far as we know). Volvy’s Adventure DX‘s award was accepted by Inscryption developer Daniel Mullins, who said touching words during his speech: “I didn’t make this game. I don’t even think this is a real game.”

Volvy is actually a long-running Devolver joke, a gaslighting classic game mascot that’s shown up in other Devolver videos. The publisher has shoehorned him into games where he doesn’t exist and even created a video last year about the fake Volvy series’ development. Or maybe he does exist and we’re all just uncultured.