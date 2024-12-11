 Skip to main content
Day of the Devs reveals 3 surprise sequels ahead of The Game Awards

Demon Tides key art
Fabraz
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Day of the Days returned today with another digital showcase ahead of the The Game Awards 2024. It’s a must-watch for fans of indie games, and it features announcements for sequels to indie hits like Ultimate Chicken Horse, Demon Turf, and more.

As has become tradition around Geoff Keighley’s annual game showcases, Days of the Devs is a live stream event dedicated to independent games. It usually broadcasts ahead of events like Summer Game Fest and includes news on previously unannounced games. This year’s show, which released one day ahead of The Game Awards, is no different, showing off some surprise sequels.

Ultimate Chicken Horse’s successor is Ultimate Sheep Raccoon, and it features the same cooperative and competitive stage-building gameplay as the original. The main difference is that the animals now ride bikes through the mayhem-filled obstacle courses players create. It has no release date yet.

Similarly, Neon Abyss 2 builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, a destructive run ‘n gun roguelike. It will be launching on PC sometime in 2025.

A gameplay screenshot from Ultimate Sheep Racoon.
Cleaver Endeavor Games

Demon Tides is a sequel to Fabraz’s 3D platformer Demon Turf that goes full-on open world and launches sometime next year. It looks like Demon Tides will feature the same intricate platforming mechanics as Demon Turf while expanding on it with new features. Players can equip talismans to gain new abilities, like a paraglider, and customize their look with a variety of outfits. Demon Tides even has some multiplayer features, as players can race the ghosts of other enemies or leave graffiti in the game world for other players to find.

We also got a January 14 early access release date for Hyper Light Drifter successor Hyper Light Breaker.

Sequels weren’t the only highlights of the show; some new games took center stage. My favorites were Faraway, an ethereal game about creating constellations; PBJ — The Musical, a wacky musical adventure about how peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were created with a Shakespearian twist (yes, really); and Feltopia, a shoot ‘em up with a stop-motion felt art style.

Below, you can see a full list of every game shown off in Day of the Devs 2024: The Game Awards Edition. I’ve included release dates or windows if they were shared, but I also recommend watching the showcase yourself to see all of these games in action.

  • Faraway — 2025
  • Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
  • Slight of Hand
  • Demon Tides — 2025
  • Kingmakers — 2025
  • Recur
  • Blue Prince — Spring 2025
  • Incolatus: Don’t Stop, Girlypop!
  • LOK Digital — Out now on PC, coming to mobile in early 2025
  • Neon Abyss 2 — 2025
  • Crescent County — Playtest out now
  • PBJ — The Musical
  • Curiosmos
  • Bionic Bay — March 13, 2025
  • Inkonbini
  • Feltopia — 2026
  • Blippo+
  • Hyper Light Breaker — January 14, 2025
  • TankHead — Out now
