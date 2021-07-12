Cyberpunk 2077 was the most purchased PlayStation 4 game in June, according to Sony. That stat comes after the game was added back to the PS Store for the first time since its removal from the marketplace last December.

The data comes from Sony’s PlayStation blog, which lists the top-selling games for PS5 and PS4, as well as the top-performing free-to-play games. In the PS4 section, Sony notes that Cyberpunk 2077 was the top-selling game for both the U.S./Canada market, as well as the European market.

This comes as a surprise for many as Cyberpunk 2077 has been criticized heavily due to its bugs and performance issues on last-generation consoles especially. It got to the point where Sony offered full refunds for the game as well as taking it down from the PlayStation Store.

Cyberpunk 2077 had been off the PlayStation Store for about six months until late June where it reappeared. This happened after the game received a slew of updates that focused on its performance, especially on the last generation of video game consoles.

The PS4 version has been available as a physical version in many retail stores since its launch. Only the digital version of Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store, so it’s likely that the majority of the sales are from digital downloads from the PlayStation Store — something that was not possible until June 21. This indicates that Cyberpunk 2077 likely topped the PS4 charts for June with most of its sales happening within the last nine days of the month.

