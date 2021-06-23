  1. Gaming

Microsoft will soon stop guaranteeing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077

By

Microsoft will stop offering full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6. This overturns the company’s decision to offer refunds for the game after its release.

The issue-plagued launch of Cyberpunk 2077 led to some unprecedented action from two major console manufacturers. Sony had the game taken down from the PlayStation Store while Microsoft instead began offering full refunds of the game to anyone who purchased it. However, as time has gone on and Cyberpunk 2077 has inevitably gotten to be more playable on consoles, those actions are being scaledback.

According to Microsoft, the reversal is due to the game’s recent patches, which have increased stability and fixed significant bugs in recent months.

“The team at CD Projekt Red continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and have made a number of updates,” reads a statement on the Xbox support subscriptions and billing page. “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

Under Microsoft’s normal policy, all sales of digital games are considered final, meaning you likely won’t be able to return Cyberpunk 2077 if you purchase it, or already have purchased it, from the Xbox store starting on July 6. However, there are cases where Microsoft will offer a refund, it’s just not guaranteed.

Cyberpunk 2077 has also recently made it back onto Sony’s digital storefront, the PlayStation store. As of June 21, PlayStation users have been able to download the game onto their consoles. However, CD Projekt Red has issued a warning to anyone picking the game up, saying that “users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms. The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation.”

