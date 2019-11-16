If you’re a diehard Destiny 2 player, you’re probably familiar with raid challenges. These act as modifiers that reward you for completing raid encounters in a specific way. We’ve already seen the Staying Alive challenge, and now the Garden of Salvation raid’s second challenge is live as well.

Here’s everything your fireteam needs to know to complete the “A Link in the Chain” challenge and get an extra Pinnacle drop.

A Link in the Chain

As a reminder, you don’t need to pick anything up from Hawthorne to complete this challenge. Instead, you’ll see a modifier when you load the raid, letting you know that the challenge is active. If you don’t see the modifier, it means you won’t get extra rewards if you do the challenge.

This challenge revolves around the raid’s second encounter, in which your team will need to kill Angelics and tether boxes. To complete this challenge, you’ll need your entire team to receive the Enlightened buff at the same time whenever you activate tethers.

It’s important to note that you don’t need all six people on the same tether. You can split off into teams and form separate tethers as long as you do it at the exact same time. Communication is the key to completing this.

There are multiple ways you can do this, but here’s the most popular method so far. To start, have all six of your team tether up at the central point. From there, you’ll want to split off into three teams of two. Send two team members to the right, two to the left, and leave two at the center. Teams on the left and right will need to clear all their enemies as quickly as possible. Once that’s done, have everyone activate their respective tethers at the same time.

Once that’s done, one person from the left and one from the right should advance forward, leaving one Guardian on each side to defend. The two guardians who moved forward will need to quickly clear out enemies around their tether. When they’re almost done, send the solo Guardians on the left and right back to the center, creating a team of four at the starting point. Once enemies are cleared, the two teams should activate their tethers at the same time.

From there, you’ll want to split off again, this time into two teams of three, with one going right and one going left. The flow here is easier: Kill enemies until you see “Undergrowth defenses subside” appear on the screen. As soon as you see that, use the teleporters to get each team to its respective side. Again, coordinate to tether up at the same time.

You’ll repeat that last step four times, so just make sure to repeat this consistently every time while quickly dealing with the powerful Angelics that spawn in.

Once you complete this section, you’ll move forward to the final tether point. Line all six of your teammates up so everyone is in the chain and activate the tether. Finish the encounter, and you’ll get an extra chest at the end containing a piece of Pinnacle gear within that encounter’s loot pool.

Editors' Recommendations