Earlier this season, Destiny 2 players got a big surprise when Saint-14 made an unannounced appearance in the Tower as a new vendor. It turns out that wasn’t the only surprise Season of Dawn had in store for players. Following a routine weekly reset, players quickly discovered a mysterious unannounced quest, which may be one of the franchise’s most puzzling tasks yet.

Luckily, the Destiny community is persistent. After a full day of work, players managed to crack and solve the latest quest, which required 19 hours real time to complete. If you want to skip the busy work and solve it without the hassle, here’s what you’ll need to do.

Starting the quest

When you load in, head to the Sundial Spire on Mercury and speak with Osiris. He won’t have any marker indicating that he has something for you to do, but when you speak with him, you’ll find that he has a new quest to offer: Exploring the Corridors of Time.

The quest won’t give you a clue of what to do. It simply tells you to explore the Corridors of Time, the location that was central to the Saint-14 story quest previously. Interact with the panel next to Osiris to enter the Corridors of Time at any point.

Here’s where things get complicated. You have to navigate a maze 19 times using coded symbols as markers. Each time you enter a room in the Corridors of Time, you’ll see multiple doorways. Each door has a pillar in front of it with a different symbol on it. The basic idea is that you need to find codes hidden in the game and go through the doors in a certain order to reach a vault. There’s 19 solutions in all.

How did players crack the code? Basically, each obelisk in the game was secretly displaying a different code every hour, via a pad that displayed every symbol. Players were able to decipher codes based on the height of each symbol on the obelisks pad.

Fortunately, you don’t have to do that work to complete the quest.

Puzzle solutions

To understand the codes, you’ll first need to understand which symbols are which. The Destiny community has been using some common names for these symbols: Hex, Clover, Snake, Plus, and Diamond. We’re going to use the same naming conventions, so here’s what each pertains to.

Now that you know the lingo, head to the Corridors of Time and enter doors in the order listed below. Every time you finish a code, you’ll enter a vault with a book in the center of the room. If you try to go to the book, you’ll be warped out, so don’t do that yet. Instead, stop in the pool of light in front of the book and interact with it. For each solution, you’ll get a page of a new lore book called The Pigeon and the Phoenix.

Code 1 – Plus, Snake, Clover, Hex, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Code 2 – Clover, Clover, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Snake

Code 3 – Plus, Clover, Diamond, Diamond, Snake, Diamond, Diamond

Code 4 – Diamond Plant, Clover, Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Clover

Code 5 – Diamond, Plus, Snake, Hex, Hex, Diamond, Plus

Code 6 – Diamond, Hex, Snake, Hex, Clover, Clover, Plus

Code 7 – Diamond, Plus, Clover, Hex, Snake, Hex, Snake

Code 8 – Clover, Plus, Clover, Hex, Clover, Diamond, Snake

Code 9 – Clover, Clover, Clover, Snake, Diamond, Hex, Diamond

Code 10 – Plus, Hex, Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Hex

Code 11 – Snake, Hex, Snake, Hex, Diamond, Hex, Snake

Code 12 – Hex, Snake, Plus, Hex, Snake, Hex, Plus

Code 13 – Clover, Plus, Clover, Diamond, Snake, Snake, Hex

Code 14 – Hex, Diamond, Snake, Plus, Hex, Plus, Plus

Code 15 – Clover, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Plus, Snake, Diamond

Code 16 – Snake, Hex, Hex, Hex, Plus, Diamond, Diamond

Code 17 – Clover, Diamond, Hex, Clover, Plus, Diamond, Plus

Code 18 – Diamond, Plus, Plus, Clover, Snake, Plus, Diamond

Code 19 – Hex, Plus, Plus, Diamond, Hex, Snake, Snake

Every time you complete the maze and pick up a piece of lore, you’ll head back out to the start. You’ll find a pillar next to the first door in the Corridors of Time, which you can interact with to reset the maze at any time.

Once you’ve done all 19 solutions, you’ll be able to run one more longer solution, which will give you the Savior of the Past emblem.

Emblem Code – Diamond, Clover, Snake, Plus, Hex, Hex, Plus, Hex, Diamond, Clover, Snake

While that’s the end of that part, it’s not the final secret. This will unlock a second part of the quest, which players have yet to figure out. We’ll update this guide as the solution becomes available.

