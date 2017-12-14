Everything you need to know about masterwork weapons in ‘Destiny 2’

Destiny 2 rarely makes substantial changes to the way players gain experience or earn equipment, but in a recent update, Bungie added a new tier of weapons with the potential to change your strategy both in solo play and in multiplayer. “Masterwork” weapons, a customizable tier higher than legendary weapons, offer additional benefits previously reserved for Exotic-level gear. Masterwork weapons add a lot of little details (and a significant grind) to the Destiny 2 endgame. Here’s what you need to know about them to get your gear in top shape.

What masterwork weapons aren’t

Before we dive into what Masterwork weapons offer players, it’s important to understand the nature of their upgrades. Masterwork weapons do not offer any damage or power level boost compared to standard Legendary or Exotic gear. Your Masterwork weapons will still be around the same level as your current gear, and in some cases, they could be lower — if you aren’t sure whether or not you’re going to use the weapon at all, it’s best to store it in your vault, as it can always be infused or broken down later on.

Also, masterwork weapons are technically considered modified versions of legendary weapons. As such, they do not count against the “one Exotic weapon” rule. We coupled a Masterwork fusion rifle with an Exotic scout rifle, allowing us to cause serious carnage against enemies.

For the moment, there are is no such thing as Masterwork armor, but Bungie said it plans to add this to Destiny 2 further down the line, as well as more detailed kill information.

What enhancements do they offer?

Masterwork weapons offer several bonuses on top of the attributes you find in standard legendary weapons. Perhaps most important is a Masterwork weapon’s orb-generating ability: Earning a multi-kill with a Masterwork weapon – killing two or more enemies in a few seconds – will automatically generate an orb of light, used for charging up your super ability. During solo play, this is a handy way to take down targets more quickly, but it’s more powerful during cooperative strikes. If you focus on smaller targets that can be multi-killed while your teammates attack a larger boss, you can generate a constant supply of orbs for them to use.

Each masterwork weapon also comes with one statistical bonus, offering anything from increased reloading speed to better weapon range, or even blast radius. According to players on Reddit, these are the stats that masterwork weapons can enhance:

Impact (sniper rifles, fusion rifles, and swords only)

Range (not available on rocket and grenade launchers)

Stability (not available on swords)

Handling

Reload Speed (not available on swords)

Magazine

Blast Radius (rocket and grenade launchers only)

Velocity (rocket and grenade launchers only)

The masterwork bonus cannot be upgraded, but if you aren’t happy with what you received, you can “re-roll” the upgrade by spending three “masterwork cores.” Masterwork cores can only be acquired by breaking down masterwork weapons. Breaking down a masterwork weapon generally yields one to three masterwork cores. With that in mind, you’ll usually want to hold onto masterwork weapons or break them down, rather than re-rolling.

Like some emblems, masterwork weapons can also track the kills you earn. These can be either total kills with the masterwork weapon, or simply those you earned in the Crucible multiplayer mode. On the “details” page for your weapon, this tally will be visible directly under the weapon’s power level.

How do I get Masterwork weapons?

Masterwork weapons can only be earned by Guardians at power level 250 or above. Once you’ve crossed that threshold, which is particularly easy now if you have the Curse of Osiris expansion, you’ll be able to earn masterwork weapons by decoding legendary (purple) engrams. These could come from random drops in the middle of a strike, as a reward for completing a milestone, or even purchased directly from the Cryptarch at the Tower using Legendary shards. You’ll be able to tell a weapon is a masterwork by the gold border around its picture in your inventory.

Don’t forget about the reputation tokens you’ve earned on the game’s various planets, either. Though the weapons you earn from these are likely far below your current power level at this point, they still have a chance to become masterworks, and you can then infuse them to bring them up to your current power level. It will take you a little bit longer to make your way across each planet in order to speak to the vendor, but you’ll be saving your legendary shards for more important things.

The chance of earning a masterworks weapon through any of these methods is quite low — you can go through 20 or 30 engrams without ever finding one. However, the drop rates for masterworks increases during high-level activities. Bungie specifically said players will have better luck finding masterworks during the “Leviathan” raid and the Trials of the Nine multiplayer event, but similar endgame events such as the “Eater of Worlds” raid layer and the Iron Banner tournament may offer better drop rates as well.

Can I upgrade a legendary weapon to make it a masterwork?

If you dream of making your favorite assault rifle a masterwork, it can be! All legendary weapons can be upgraded to masterwork weapons by powering them up with 10 Masterworks cores. Again, you earn masterwork cores by breaking down your masterworks, so be absolutely sure that the weapon you’re upgrading is something you plan to use for the foreseeable future.