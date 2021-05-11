Destiny 2 is undergoing emergency maintenance related to today’s Season of the Splicer launch. According to several players, crossplay was briefly available as part of the update, coming far ahead of schedule.

Season 14 of Destiny 2 went live today at around 11 a.m. PT. Shortly thereafter, players started experiencing several issues with the game, which rendered it unplayable.

The most common issue prevented players from landing on planets. Several players reported that they experienced an error code called “Honeydew.” On top of that, players were unable to purchase the season 14 pass. Bungie planned to take the game down for a few hours to fix the issues, but the game is now offline for a larger emergency maintenance. The company has not said when it will come back online.

Before the game went offline, several players reported that crossplay support had been added to the game. Videos circulating the internet show players successfully able to link up with one another on consoles and PC. Bungie previously confirmed that crossplay would be coming to Destiny 2, but it wasn’t slated to come to the game until season 15.

At the moment, it’s unclear if the crossplay addition was on purpose or an accident that led to the emergency shutdown. Bungie did not mention crossplay support when the season launched earlier today and has not mentioned it during the game’s maintenance process today.

For now, players will have to wait until the game comes back online to see if crossplay is here to stay. Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer is set to last from now until August 24.

Editors' Recommendations