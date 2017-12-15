Destiny’s holiday event The Dawning is coming to ‘Destiny 2’

Destiny’s holiday event, The Dawning, will come to Destiny 2 next week, developer Bungie announced on December 14. Starting on December 19, The Dawning will open up all kinds of winter wonders, including snowball fights in social areas, snowball attacks in Strikes, and a number of new items and cosmetics to acquire for the next few weeks.

As in the original Destiny, The Dawning will add a coating of snow, ice, and decorations to the game’s social areas, along with its various modes and item introductions. Although the snowball fights give the game a somewhat playful feel, that’s not to say that this event doesn’t introduce some more serious gameplay alternatives, too.

In social areas, you can dig up a snowball from the various piles of snow and tag your friends, but in Strikes, you can hit an enemy with a snowball to stun them and do surprising damage considering the consistency of your projectile. “Mayhem,” a seasonal crucible mode, is back, as well, giving Guardians the option to fight it out with faster ability recharges for some frantic, snowy action.

It wouldn’t be the holidays without presents, of course. Take part in Mayhem Crucible matches or the augmented Strikes and you’ll be able to earn new loot. Completing certain milestones each week will reward you with a Dawning engram. There will also be new consumables for everyone who plays the game during this time.

If you want a specific holiday item, you’ll be able to buy one straight from Tess Everis (with real money). Her inventory will rotate new holiday items in and out every week. On “one week or another,” during The Dawning, you’ll also be able to buy a new thematic exotic ship, ghost, and emote, as well as a new set of seasonal armor.

Celebrating the idea of giving during this holiday season, The Dawning will also let you craft a special present for your favorite vendor. Grab a “Dawning Gift Schematic” in the Bazaar and then craft it using items from various locations, before giving it to a vendor or agent. You’ll then receive a gift in return, though Bungie is staying mum on what exactly that will be.

The Dawning kicks off in Destiny 2 on December 19, and runs through to January 9.