The second ‘Destiny 2’ expansion, ‘Warmind,’ arrives May 8

Share

Bungie revealed the name and release date for Destiny 2‘s second paid expansion. Dubbed Warmind, the expansion arrives May 8, coinciding with the start of Destiny 2‘s third season.

The expansion was announced in Bungie’s latest developer roadmap update. While concrete details about Warmind will be saved for an official reveal stream on April 24, Bungie did remark that the expansion “will send you to new places to meet new heroes and battle new enemies. You’ll earn new loot and master new activities.”

Warmind rounds out Destiny 2‘s season pass ($35), which promised users two post-launch expansions. Curse of Osiris, the game’s first expansion, launched in December for $20, so look for Warmind cost the same as a stand-alone purchase. Hopefully, there is a little more meat on Warmind, as Curse of Osiris was light on content and largely seen as a step in the wrong direction after a promising start for Destiny 2.

The roadmap provided an outline for Destiny 2 content until the end of summer. Besides the upcoming expansion, Destiny 2 players can look forward to big changes to the Crucible. When season 3 kicks off, all of the Curse of Osiris multiplayer maps and new Warmind maps will be available to all players in matchmaking. This move should increase player pools, especially for the expansion-related maps. Season 3 will also bring seasonal leaderboards to the Crucible.

The exception to the Crucible changes is in private matchmaking, a new feature arriving in season 3. To play Curse of Osiris and Warmind maps in private matches, all players must purchase the expansions.

Season 3 will also bring updates to Exotic Weapon Masterworks, Heroic Strike Modifiers, and new Nightfall Challenge Cards, among others.

Looking ahead, a new seasonal event and fresh bounties come later this summer. And most intriguingly, “weapon randomization” and “weapon slot changes” are on the slate for season 4 in September. Additionally, it looks like you will be able to show off your finds to fellow Guardians with “gear collections” and “records,” which we are certainly excited to learn more about.

If you are eager for new Destiny 2 content, make sure to check back April 24 for more Warmind details.