‘Destiny’ lore is pretty cool, and soon you won’t need to shoot stuff to read it

Destiny and its improved sequel don’t necessarily have stellar overarching stories, but the little nuggets of information you pick up along the way between firefights have always been interesting.  From the history of the time-bending Vex to the mysteries of the Black Garden, Destiny’s best tales have sometimes been found between the margins. Soon you will be able to bury your nose in the lore, literally, by reading the Destiny anthology book series.

Bungie, in partnership with Blizzard, is releasing a series of lavish books filled entirely with the lore found in both the original game and Destiny 2. Destiny Grimoire Anthology Volume I: Dark Mirror releases in bookstores and online this fall for $25. You can pre-order the first book in the series now on the Bungie Store.

“Until now, the myths, mysteries, and machinations of the Destiny universe were found hidden throughout the worlds – enticing threads that hinted at a greater tapestry. The Destiny Grimoire Anthology weaves tales from multiple sources together for the first time, casting new light on Destiny’s most legendary heroes, infamous villains, and their greatest moments of triumph and tragedy,” the description reads.

While it doesn’t sound like much new information about Destiny’s massive sci-fi world will be revealed in the book, the organization of the material should help interested Guardians parse the copious amounts of lore more easily. Each volume features text and full-color images.

Bungie promises that each volume will have its own theme, and that what you’ll learn could change your feelings about Destiny and the history of its universe.

It’s unclear how many volumes Bungie plans to release, but Dark Mirror sandwiches 128 pages of lore inside its hardcover binding.

Destiny lore books may not be for everyone, but Nintendo has provednthat there’s a market for these sorts of books about popular game franchises. In 2013, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, which gave a detailed chronology of the legendary franchise, became a New York Times best-seller the week after it released. It even spent time atop the Amazon charts before it released. Since then, Nintendo has released two more volumes: The Legend of Zelda: Arts & Artifacts and The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia, which debuted in June.

