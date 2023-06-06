 Skip to main content
How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Billy Givens
By

Diablo 4 is no doubt a dark and sinister game full of death and destruction – but that shouldn’t stop you from wanting to be in touch with your emotions. When you’re ready to share how you’re feeling or want to convey a need to a fellow player, you’ll want to use the game’s emote system. We’ll tell you how it all works below and give you some tips for how to make the most of this mechanic.

You can bring up the emote wheel by pressing E on your keyboard or Up on the D-pad of a controller, at which point you can select which emote you’d like to perform from a pre-selected group. If you’d like to change the emotes on your wheel, though, you can select Customize, then choose one from the currently unapplied emotes and place it wherever you’d like for future use.

Some very helpful emotes to keep on your wheel include “Help”, “Yes”, “Thanks”, and “Wave”, as these are easy ways to show a general sense of friendliness to your fellow demon slayers. Of course, if you’re in the mood to be a bit more antagonistic – particularly in PVP – you can always use “Taunt” to give folks a hard time.

While the game launches with a solid selection of emotes, you can get additional emotes as part of bundles from the premium shop using real money. It’s worth noting, however, that these emotes are typically class-specific, so be certain you’ve got a character of the appropriate class before you spend the money.

