How to fast travel in Diablo 4

Sanctuary has never been bigger or more dangerous than it is in Diablo 4. It doesn't help that it takes quite a while before you're given the ability to buy and ride a mount, but fast travel is thankfully easy and available almost right away. Because it is so simple to do, the game doesn't bother telling you about it, which makes it somewhat easy to miss in a twist of fate. Instead of slogging back and forth across the horrid lands all day, here's how to fast travel in Diablo 4.

A map showing the Waypoint for fast travel.

How to fast travel

Fast travel in Diablo 4 doesn't cost you anything in terms of resources, so there's no downside to using it as soon as you can!

Step 1: Unlock your first Waypoint by finishing the opening and reaching Kyovashad.

Step 2: The Waypoint is a circular symbol found in all towns that you activate by standing on and interacting with them.

Step 3: Whenever you want to travel to any discovered Waypoint, open your map and put your cursor over your desired Waypoint location.

Step 4: Press your confirm button and a small timer will fill up below your character. So long as you don't interrupt it, or aren't disturbed by a monster, you will instantly warp as soon as it is filled.

Step 5: Arrive at your destination!

A sorcerer looking at a portal.

You may also notice that, upon arrival at your town of choice, the portal you came through will remain. If you don't leave the town, that portal will stay and act as a direct passage back to wherever you left from. So, if you need to stop off at a shop before entering a Stronghold, you can teleport to town, fix up your inventory, and then go back through the portal to right where you came from instead of needing to get there all over again.

How to change your title in Diablo 4
Diablo 4 promotional image of Lillith

Despite creating a custom character, and even giving them a name, in Diablo 4, you are really only referred to as Wanderer during the game itself. Your name does appear to other players, however, as well as something called a Title. These are comprised of two words that add a little flavor and personality to you character. The thing is, even as you unlock more options as you play, the game doesn't give you much of a tutorial in how to customize it. Rather than walk around with your default Title for the entire game, spice things up by learning how to change your Title in Diablo 4,

Read more
How to play Diablo 4 with friends
An adventuring party approaches a dungeon door in Diablo 4.

When you're going up against Lilith and her demonic army in Diablo 4, even a warrior as powerful as yourself could use a hand. While playing with friends has been possible in the series for some time now, it is much more fleshed out in the latest entry. This is an always-online game, meaning you will come across other players naturally as you play, and you have the option to partner up with them. While that's great, you will likely want to play with your friends first and foremost. Here's how you can form your ideal party of champions with friends in Diablo 4.

Read more
Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?
Diablo 4 Rogue

The demons have risen once again, and now it is up to you, and your friends, to stop them. The Diablo games have been some of the most fun co-op experiences ever since the third installment, and with Diablo 4, the multiplayer component is even more prominent. Unlike prior games, this one will feature a persistent, always-online world where you can interact with and see other players running and fighting across Sanctuary at any time. Another first for the series is that it will launch on both PCs and consoles simultaneously, meaning anyone who wants to slay some demonic beasts will get the chance. But what if you have friends on a different platform you want to partner up with? Before you dive into that dungeon solo, here's everything you need to know about Diablo 4 cross-platform support.
Is Diablo 4 cross-platform?

Regardless of whether or not you're playing on the PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC, you can team up with anyone else on any of the other platforms with no issue. This is partially possible thanks to the game requiring a Battle.net system, which you should make sure you have before booting the game up if you don't already.

Read more