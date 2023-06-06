Sanctuary has never been bigger or more dangerous than it is in Diablo 4. It doesn't help that it takes quite a while before you're given the ability to buy and ride a mount, but fast travel is thankfully easy and available almost right away. Because it is so simple to do, the game doesn't bother telling you about it, which makes it somewhat easy to miss in a twist of fate. Instead of slogging back and forth across the horrid lands all day, here's how to fast travel in Diablo 4.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty Easy Duration 20 minutes What You Need Unlock your first Waypoint

How to fast travel

Fast travel in Diablo 4 doesn't cost you anything in terms of resources, so there's no downside to using it as soon as you can!

Step 1: Unlock your first Waypoint by finishing the opening and reaching Kyovashad.

Step 2: The Waypoint is a circular symbol found in all towns that you activate by standing on and interacting with them.

Step 3: Whenever you want to travel to any discovered Waypoint, open your map and put your cursor over your desired Waypoint location.

Step 4: Press your confirm button and a small timer will fill up below your character. So long as you don't interrupt it, or aren't disturbed by a monster, you will instantly warp as soon as it is filled.

Step 5: Arrive at your destination!

You may also notice that, upon arrival at your town of choice, the portal you came through will remain. If you don't leave the town, that portal will stay and act as a direct passage back to wherever you left from. So, if you need to stop off at a shop before entering a Stronghold, you can teleport to town, fix up your inventory, and then go back through the portal to right where you came from instead of needing to get there all over again.

Editors' Recommendations