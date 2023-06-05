The gear grind is core to the Diablo 4 experience, so you’ll often have an inventory overflowing with items you’ve collected on your dungeon runs. The vast majority of these items will be useless to you, meaning you’ll need to find a way to dispose of them while gaining something in return. When that time comes, you can choose to sell those pieces for a bit of gold if you prefer – but salvaging them is often the more beneficial option. By salvaging your unwanted gear, you can earn useful materials that will aid you on your journey. Perhaps even more exciting, though, is that salvaging a piece of gear will save its appearance as a transmog option so that you can always keep your preferred visual style. Here’s how to salvage your gear.

How to salvage gear in Diablo 4

To salvage your gear in Diablo 4, you’ll need to seek out a blacksmith in one of the many settlements across the land. These can be located on your map by looking for an anvil and hammer icon.

When you meet up with a blacksmith, you’ll be given a few different options. You can choose to salvage your entire inventory at once, choose specific rarities to salvage, or individually salvage items one at a time. Whichever you choose, salvaging gear has two unique benefits. For starters, you’ll gain some helpful materials that you can later use to upgrade other pieces of equipment that you plan to keep and use for a while. Additionally, you’ll earn the transmog appearance of the piece you had the blacksmith dismantle, allowing you to visit a wardrobe (also found in many settlements) and apply that look to your current gear without changing the stats. Very nice.

